Editorial﹕Xi-Trump summit: China questioning US's strategic intent

After the collapse of the Sino‑US trade negotiations in early May, Trump ratcheted up pressure on China in an attempt to force Beijing to sign a humiliating treaty. Apart from imposing new 25% tariffs on US$200 billion's worth of Chinese goods, the US also placed a ban on Huawei in a heavy‑handed manner. But Beijing did not budge an inch and the talks became stalled. In the face of the G20 summit to be held in Osaka, Japan next week, whether the two leaders will have a meeting has drawn all sides' attention.

The latest telephone conversation between the two leaders sent the US stock market upwards. On the same day, Trump attended a campaign rally to formally announce his re‑election bid. While Trump emphasised that the US economy is now "the envy of the world", several of the latest polls showed that Trump was trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points. Trump is indeed under pressure to boost his campaign by alleviating the Sino‑US trade and hi‑tech wars.

Trump has revealed little about the content of the two leaders' telephone conversation. He has only said he had a "very good" telephone conversation with Xi and the Xi‑Trump meeting will be held during the G20 summit. The respective teams will begin talks prior to the summit. Trump took the initiative to invite Xi to a summit obviously out of electoral calculations, trying to create an impression that the two countries are capable of reaching a trade deal. However, the attitude of Beijing is rather different.

According to the sequence of Xinhua News Agency's description of the telephone conversation, Xi has agreed to hold the summit with the top goal of "exchanging views on fundamental issues concerning the development of China‑US relations". Economic and trade issues come second to that, and China demands that "the US treat Chinese firms in a fair manner". Xi only said the two countries' trade teams will "maintain contact" rather than "negotiate" or "have talks". That shows Beijing's biggest concern right now is not about the hasty resumption of economic and trade talks, but to demand that the US clarify its strategic intent — whether Washington really wants to go into concrete details about trade and so forth, or whether it actually intends to constrain China's development even at the cost of unleashing a new cold war.

The world is now facing a once‑in‑a‑century great change. China is rising and striding forward to become an advanced industrial country. The US feels that its century‑old position as the world's superpower is under threat. That seems to be drawing the two countries towards a Thucydides's Trap. Whether they can avoid a repetition of the history of rivalry between Athens and Sparta in ancient Greece is indeed a test on the wisdom of the two countries' governments. And the key to that answer will be how the US responds to China regarding the "fundamental issues concerning the development of China‑US relations" next week at the "extended meeting" between the two leaders.

■明報社評 2019.06.20﹕敲問美方戰略意圖 習特會迎歷史抉擇

中美元首通電話，國家主席習近平與美國總統特朗普同意下周在G20峰會會面。特朗普競逐連任活動剛剛展開，需要好消息配合刺激股市表現，投資者亦將焦點放在中美貿易談判能否再上路，可是細察中方說法，北京最想談的並非貿易戰又或華為等具體議題，而是「中美關係發展的根本性問題」，要美方打開天窗說亮話，講清楚對華戰略意圖。這次「習特會」有可能是一次分水嶺，決定中美能否避開「修昔底德陷阱」、世界會否迎來一場新冷戰。

5月初中美貿易談判破裂，特朗普加強施壓，企圖逼中方簽城下之盟，除了向2000億美元中國貨開徵25％關稅，又出重招封殺華為，惟北京寸步未讓，談判陷入膠着狀態。隨着G20（20國集團）峰會下周將於日本大阪舉行，中美元首會否會晤，成為各方焦點。

中美元首通電話刺激美股上揚，特朗普亦在同一天出席集會，正式宣布競逐連任。特朗普強調現時美國經濟「好得令全世界妒忌」，不過多項最新民調都顯示，特朗普民望落後民主黨前副總統拜登10個百分點。特朗普為了選情，有壓力要緩和中美貿易戰和科技戰。

就着中美元首通話內容，特朗普未有多言，僅說有「很好」的對話，G20期間會舉行「習特會」，兩國談判團隊在峰會前將磋商。特朗普主動找習近平舉行峰會，選舉盤算相當鮮明，希望營造中美貿易協議「有偈傾」的利好氣氛，可是北京態度卻頗不一樣。

根據新華社報道鋪陳的次序，習近平願意舉行峰會，首要是就「事關中美關係發展的根本性問題交換意見」，之後才是經貿問題，以及「美方公平等待中國企業」。習近平僅形容，同意兩國經貿團隊「保持溝通」，而非「磋商」或「談判」，反映當前北京最大關切，並非急於重開經貿談判，而是要美方說清楚戰略意圖，究竟現在想談貿易等具體事宜，還是全心遏制中國發展、不惜掀起新冷戰。

世界迎來百年未遇變局，中國崛起朝工業發達國家邁進，美國感到百載全球霸權地位受威脅，雙方滑向「修昔底德陷阱」，能否避過像古希臘時代雅典與斯巴達死鬥的歷史，考驗兩國政府智慧。下周的中美元首「擴大會議」，美方怎樣回應「中美關係發展根本性問題」將成關鍵。

■Glossary

talk turkey﹕to talk about sth honestly

not budge an inch﹕to refuse to change your position, decision, etc. even a little

trail﹕to be losing in a contest