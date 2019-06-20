英語文法學堂：神秘學家的上海之行

Maugham's protagonist in The Magician Oliver Haddo is 'a big stout（結實的）fellow, showily dressed in a check suit', prone（有…… 傾向）to lies and exaggeration, vainglorious（自視過高的）and full of bombast（浮誇的言語）. Haddo is mocked for his occultist（神秘學的）pretensions（做作）but he proceeds to cast a magic spell over another man's fiancée and she becomes sexually obsessed with Haddo and elopes（私奔）with him.The couple disappear to Haddo's gothic estate in the remote English countryside where he uses her in occult rituals, and finally kills her. The former fiancé kills Haddo and burns the estate and the misshapen（畸形的）monsters Haddo had created to the ground.

Crowley當然對此感不滿。但已有妻室的他確曾引誘過有夫之婦。他的一個已婚女粉絲Elaine Witkowski對Thelema宗教感着迷，二人更相約上海見面。但Crowley was to be disappointed in his Shanghai rendezvous（私會），他似乎另有企圖，不甘只和Elaine有精神上的交流，想更進一步，Elaine不從：She complained that she felt unwell, had headaches and couldn't concentrate on the magickal* incantations（咒語）required — let alone any more carnal（肉慾的）rituals Crowley had in mind.

*Crowley自創了magick，為顯示和一般magic不同。

■送好書

有興趣的讀者請用英文回答以下問題，於6月27日前連同姓名、地址及電話號碼，電郵至english@mingpao.com，經編輯選出即可獲贈Blacksmith Books送出Destination Shanghai乙本，每期名額一個。

鳴謝：Blacksmith Books

■問題Do you think Crowley believed in his religion in the first place?

Destination Shanghai書介系列六之四

文：林爾雍