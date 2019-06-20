Word Puzzle

1 Three slices of toast with cheese, ham, tomato, lettuce: a _____ sandwich.

3 A building material, yellowish, made up of tiny pieces of stone.

5 To allow someone in to a place where not everyone can go.

7 A word that identifies a person, animal or thing.

8 This can sometimes refer to hunting, shooting, fishing, etc.

10 For a cat or dog to drink liquid from a bowl it must _____ it up.

12 Large bird of prey often found in wild mountainous places.

13 The reason for or purpose of something: the _____ of it.

14 You might need this to get through a barrier, or resolve a problem.

■Clues Down

1 This receives special respect: an animal, but could refer to anything: a sacred _____.

2 In an auction an offer to buy something: to _____ for it.

3 To turn very fast continuously.

4 A light sleep from which a person is easily woken: a _____.

5 Having no companions nearby: all _____.

6 To put something on a list of things that must be discussed formally.

8 Speaking in a way that hurts people's feelings: having a _____ tongue.

9 Describing a situation where there is no money to pay for necessities.

11 A small horse, safe enough for a child to learn to ride on.

■by David Foulds