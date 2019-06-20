名人教英文：To make a beeline for 直往……走去

西婭：我以前從沒參觀過工藝展覽。

Mary: Haven't you? It's held here every year and there are stalls for every craft you think of.

瑪麗：沒有？這裏每年都舉辦一次，任何你想得到的工藝，都有展覽攤位。

Thea: It's amazing. Now where are we meeting Dulcie?

西婭：真令人驚歎。我們在那裏與達爾西會面呢？

Mary: She always gets here early and makes a beeline for the jewellery zone. There's a fantastic artist jeweller who's got a stall there and she likes to get first pick of his latest pieces. So that's where she'll be.

瑪麗：她總是一早就到這裏，而且總是直往首飾區。有一個首飾工藝師傅，很了不起，在區內擺攤子，展出最新作品，達爾西自然是先揀為快。她一定就在那裏。

Thea: Ah, so that's where she gets the brooches and necklaces I've seen her wearing. I've never seen anything like them in the shops.

西婭：我見她戴的胸針和項鏈，一定就是在這裏買的，在一般首飾店裏從沒見過。

Mary: You wouldn't. They're really special, hand‑made items.

瑪麗：當然見不到。那些都是手工藝品，十分特別。

Thea: I bet they're not cheap.

西婭：一定不便宜。

Mary: No they're not, but Dulcie's got deep pockets, or at least her husband has.

瑪麗：不錯，並不便宜，但達爾西很有錢，至少她丈夫很富有。

To make a beeline 直譯是「取蜜蜂的路線」。據說，蜜蜂採得花粉，就會取最短路線，飛回蜂巢，所以，直往某人、某物走去，英文叫做to make a beeline，其後用for帶出受詞(object)，例如：(1) He slipped out of the house and made a beeline for the police station（他溜出房子，直奔警察局）。(2) As soon as she noticed the box of sweets, she made a beeline for it（她一見到那盒糖果，就直走過去）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。