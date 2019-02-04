Editorial : A cabinet reshuffle to tackle the confidence crisis

Meeting the media for the first time since the mass demonstration against the amendment on Sunday, Carrie Lam conveyed basically four messages at the press conference. First, she apologised for the controversies, disputes and anxieties in society triggered by the amendment. Second, she announced that the government had immediately stopped the legislative work, and there was not a timetable for its initiation. The government would not restart the process rashly until it had addressed the controversies and disputes. Third, concerning what happened on 12 June, she reiterated what the Police Commissioner had said, stressing that protesters did not have to be afraid of prosecution if they had not used violence. She added that complaints against the police's use of excessive force could be handled and investigated through the existing mechanisms that have been proven effective. Fourth, while it will be hard to govern Hong Kong over the next three years, the government will work hard to rebuild people's trust, meaning that she is not to step down.

The pro‑establishment camp has accepted Lam's apology. However, the pan‑democrats and some protesters believe that Lam has failed to respond to their demands. Antagonism remains between the two sides. Carrie Lam has expressed hope that the executive and legislative branches of the government will consider matters on their merits but not on who has initiated them and that she can cooperate with lawmakers from different parties. We are afraid that that will not be easy. Carrie Lam's suspension of the amendment can be interpreted as "an infinite delay". This is exactly how foreign media organisations such as the Financial Times have interpreted it before. The problem is that the controversy over the amendment has become a confidence crisis, as some people are questioning the sincerity of Lam's apology and are worried that she might restart the amendment someday. That is clearly manifest in their demand that Lam say loud and clear that she is withdrawing the bill. Some people are sceptical about the Independent Police Complaints Council's mechanism for handling complaints, reflecting the same mistrust.

Lam mentioned that work to "repair and restore society" had to begin immediately, while communications and interactions with young people had to happen constantly. She said that her colleagues responsible for such matters were preparing to meet with more organisations so as to engage in face‑to‑face dialogue with young people. While the creation of new channels for communication will make it easier for the government to "reconnect" with the people, what is important is for the government to try to listen to a wider spectrum of views and avoid putting itself into an echo chamber. It is impossible to address the social divide and confidence crisis in the short term. The government has to pay more attention to public sentiments. It must not try to achieve too much within a short period of time and think that it can win back people's confidence by focusing on the economy and people's livelihood and doing more of what it deems to be the "good things". Another unexpected public backlash might be provoked if the government repeats the same mistakes by acting wishfully and rashly.

明報社評2019.06.19：道歉難減「信任赤字」 改組政府謀再上路

行政長官林鄭月娥就修訂《逃犯條例》一事，「向每一位香港市民真誠道歉」，泛民、民陣認為未有回應訴求，拒絕「收貨」，立法會外有示威者堅持留守。政府犯錯出現信任危機，民主政體處理方法，離不開總辭提前大選或改組內閣，然而香港政治制度特殊，行政長官憲制上有雙重身分，同時向中央和特區負責，就刻下政治現實而言，重組政府領導班子、改革行政會議，是較有可能的出路。林鄭表示要與民同行，需要靠實際動作，展示願意聆聽不同聲音之心，否則政府重新上路將甚為艱難。

林鄭在周日反修例大遊行後首晤記者，記者會要點大致包括：1）就修例引起社會矛盾、紛爭和焦慮道歉；2）宣布暫緩修例後已即時停止立法工作，沒有推動時間表，在未處理好矛盾紛爭前，絕不貿然重啟；3）就6月12日金鐘一役，重申警務處長說法，強調示威者只要沒有使用暴力便毋須擔心檢控，至於投訴警方過度武力，會沿用現時行之有效的投訴機制處理調查；4）未來3年管治雖然困難，政府會努力重建市民信任，意即不會辭職下台。

建制派接受林鄭道歉，然而泛民議員和部分示威者認為，林鄭未能回應他們的訴求，政治對立張力未消，林鄭希望日後行政立法關係建基於「對事不對人」，可與各黨派議員合作，恐怕並不容易。林鄭有關暫緩修例的說法，可以理解為「無限期押後」，《金融時報》等外國媒體之前亦有類似解讀，問題是修例爭議已演變成一場不信任政府的危機，部分市民質疑林鄭道歉誠意，仍然擔心日後有機會重啟修例，要求政府清楚說句「撤回」，正是一個清晰反映；部分人對監警會投訴機制表示懷疑，折射的亦是這份不信任情緒。

林鄭提到，社會復修復原工作要馬上展開，與青年人的溝通互動需要持續進行，相關同事將籌備與更多組織見面，多與青年人直接對話。政府廣開言路有助「Reconnect」，然而更重要是盡量多聽不同聲音，避免太過同聲同氣。社會裂痕和信任危機不可能在短期內修補，政府必須多加留意民情，切忌急於求成，以為聚焦經濟民生、多做政府眼中的「好事」就可贏回信任，否則又有可能因為一廂情願倉卒行事重蹈覆轍，引發意料之外的民情反彈。

■Glossary

snap election : a general election (= an election in which every adult can vote for the people who will represent them in parliament) that is called earlier than expected

answerable to sb : having to explain your actions to sb in authority over you

viable : that can be done; that will be successful