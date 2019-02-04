Editorial﹕Dual universal suffrage is the only solution

The crisis facing the government today is more serious in nature than those stemming from the opposition to Article 23 legislation in 2003 and the Occupy movement in 2014. The 500,000‑strong mass demonstration in 2003 had to do with not only the public's misgivings about and fear of Article 23 legislation, but also a SARS outbreak, economic stagnation, and the phenomenon of negative equity. By withdrawing the draft bill for Article 23 legislation and introducing measures to prop up the economy with help from the central government, the government managed to step out of the crisis and dilemma gradually. In the 2014 Occupy movement, protesters demanded "real universal suffrage", taking issue with the central government's "31 August decision". All sides were well aware of the fact that the constitutional reform package was unlikely to get through the Legislative Council, as the government would not secure enough votes. It is true that the Occupy movement impacted on the governance of the SAR. However, the rise of ideologies such as independence and self‑determination, an after‑effect of the movement, dealt a heavy blow to the relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland more than anything else.

The crisis triggered by the amendment controversy, in comparison, is about confidence in the SAR government and even the whole political system. Hong Kong has an abnormal political system. The chief executive is not returned in a one‑person‑one‑vote election by universal suffrage, nor does he or she enjoy support from any political party. There are a large number of functional constituency seats in the Legislative Council, while a proportional representation system is adopted for direct election seats, making political parties focus too much on die‑hard supporters in their constituencies without having to pay attention to the whole situation of Hong Kong. The lack of a popular mandate is itself a fatal weakness of the SAR government. Worse still, it chose to act rashly and failed to soothe the nerves of the public. Having secured enough votes in Legco, it insisted on pressing ahead with the amendment, which ultimately triggered a full‑blown confidence crisis. Large numbers of people chose not to believe the government's explanation. Nor did they believe the Legislative Council would accurately reflect the views of mainstream society. Thus they chose to fight outside the political system. Anthony Cheung, the former Secretary for Transport and Housing, says that Hong Kong will never be the same again. People's hearts are gone forever. Faced with people's distrust, the government has a bumpy road ahead. Mr Cheung is spot on with his observation.

A good political system should allow all sides to agree to disagree and seek common ground. It should enable a reasonable mechanism for resolving differences and forging a consensus among mainstream society. But Hong Kong's political system is one that keeps creating problems. Hong Kong's ineffective systems of governance are dragging down Hong Kong inch by inch. To resolve the deadlock, it is necessary to step outside the limitations imposed by the existing system and build one that can truly keep pace with Hong Kong's social development. This is an unavoidable issue for both the central and SAR governments. What has happened over the past twenty years or so shows clearly that any piecemeal increase in the "democracy content" of chief executive and Legco elections will not be sufficient to solve the problem of the lack of a mandate. The only thing that can bring hope to Hong Kong is dual universal suffrage — universal suffrage in CE elections and Legco elections.

明報社評 2019.06.18﹕政府管治失能失效 解開死結要靠政改

政府暫緩修訂《逃犯條例》，然而管治危機並未解除，示威者再在政府總部一帶集結，突顯政府四面楚歌，管治失能失效。

論事態本質，目前政府所面對的危機，比起2003年反對《基本法》23條立法以至2014年佔領運動都要嚴峻。2003年50萬人上街，除了涉及市民對23條立法的疑慮恐懼，同時亦夾雜了SARS為禍、經濟疲憊、市民負資產等因素，政府撤回23條立法草案、在中央協助下推出措施振興經濟，已足以慢慢走出危機困局。2014年佔領運動，示威者要求「真普選」，矛頭主要指向中央「8．31決定」，各方一直知道政改方案在立法會不夠票，通過機會不大。佔領運動對特區管治雖有影響，然而從港獨自決意識抬頭這一後遺症來看，事件最大衝擊顯然是香港與內地關係。

相比之下，今次修例所引爆的，卻是一場關乎特區政府以至整個政治制度的信任危機。本港政治制度畸形，行政長官既非一人一票普選產生，亦無任何政黨支持，立法會功能組別議席為數眾多，直選議席所採取的比例代表制度，導致政黨過度聚焦選區內的鐵桿支持者，毋須放眼大局。民意授權基礎不足，本來已是特區政府的致命傷，這次當局倉卒行事，未有好好理順民情，眼見在立法會「數夠票」，執意硬推修例，成為引爆全面信任危機的藥引。大批市民不信政府說辭，亦不相信立法會如實反映主流民意，寧取制度外抗爭。前運房局長張炳良認為，香港從此不再一樣，民心已變回不了頭，政府面對市民不信任，往後日子非常艱難，正正道出問題癥結。

一個良好的政治制度，應該可以求同存異，透過合理機制去解決分歧、尋求主流共識，然而香港的政治制度，卻是倒過來不斷製造問題。香港管治體制失效，實際正在逐步拖垮香港，若要解開死結，必須跳出現行制度框框，建立一套真正與香港社會發展相適應的政治制度，這對中央和特區政府而言，都是無法迴避的課題。香港過去20多年經驗已清楚說明，單靠小修小補增加行政長官和立法會的「民主成分」，不足以解決認受問題，唯有實現雙普選，才能為香港帶來希望。

■Glossary

beleaguered﹕experiencing a lot of criticism and difficulties

spot on﹕exactly right

keep pace with sb/sth﹕to move, increase, change, etc. at the same speed as sb/sth