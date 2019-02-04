Australian in HK : June 4: 180,000?

But did 180,000 attend? Aerial photos show roughly two thirds of the crowd on the six (7‑a‑side, not full size) soccer pitches and one third on the grass. One third means 60,000 — or say 50,000 for the grass crowd which was slightly smaller than one third of the total.

The 50,000 grass crowd were in front of two screens, that's 25,000 for each screen. I was in the crowd in front of the left screen. There were not 25,000 in my group. From my experience of crowds (especially football crowds in Australia) I estimate my crowd was less than 6,000.

120,000 on six soccer pitches means 20,000 per pitch or 10,000 per half pitch. Really? The police figure of 37,000 makes more sense ... indicating 4,000 per pitch ... 2,000 per half pitch. The cause of truth requires accurate statistics.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm