John Larrysson's Column : The name of Z

【明報專訊】The letter Z is unusual because it has three names. It is named Zed, with a short E, in England, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In America the letter is Zee, with a long E. Brits and Canadians are fond of pointing out that they, unlike the Americans, use the correct name. In Hong Kong the same letter is pronounced Eezed, with both a short E and a long E. The trouble is that all three names were in use in England historically, with Zed being specifically Norman and upper class.
Hong Kong's Eezed is not wrong and was one of the names for Z used in British English until about 400 years ago. However it can cause confusion today: One day my principal spelled the name of a new student in my class. I wrote down, S E Z E. Then she said, "No her name is spelled S E Z E." It turned out that the girl's name was Sze. To be sure of being understood use Zed or Zee.
The name of the letter Z is used more than the names of other ordinary letters. It's used as an unknown variable in algebra and the z‑axis in geometry.
Things might be described as having a Z‑shape, such as a Z‑fold in printed paper. The word ZZZZZZZZZ is used in comics to represent the sound of a person snoring. Even the sleeping emoji uses Z in this way. (https://emojipedia.org/sleeping-face/) The phrase, to catch some Z's is an idiom for going to sleep.
Many children's TV programmes, such as Sesame Street, have consistently used the Zee name for Zed. As a result, even in the UK, Zee is on the rise over Zed. However since they are both historically correct, this change should not be a problem.
