John Larrysson's Column : The name of Z

Hong Kong's Eezed is not wrong and was one of the names for Z used in British English until about 400 years ago. However it can cause confusion today: One day my principal spelled the name of a new student in my class. I wrote down, S E Z E. Then she said, "No her name is spelled S E Z E." It turned out that the girl's name was Sze. To be sure of being understood use Zed or Zee.

The name of the letter Z is used more than the names of other ordinary letters. It's used as an unknown variable in algebra and the z‑axis in geometry.

Things might be described as having a Z‑shape, such as a Z‑fold in printed paper. The word ZZZZZZZZZ is used in comics to represent the sound of a person snoring. Even the sleeping emoji uses Z in this way. (https://emojipedia.org/sleeping-face/) The phrase, to catch some Z's is an idiom for going to sleep.

Many children's TV programmes, such as Sesame Street, have consistently used the Zee name for Zed. As a result, even in the UK, Zee is on the rise over Zed. However since they are both historically correct, this change should not be a problem.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm