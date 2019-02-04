Have a Light Read : Virtual currency... and how to be happy

By Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga. Allen & Unwin; 272 pages.

Do you want to live a life of courage and happiness, free from the burdens of self‑doubt, and the judgement of others? If the answer is yes, Japanese authors Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga have a potent message for you.

The Courage to be Disliked was their first book, examining how we can be the master of own lives and future, if we take steps to change our mindset to break free from dwelling on (老是在想) the past, and ignore the doubt and expectations of others, and the limitations they impose.

The journey now continues with The Courage to be Happy. It is written in the same style as its prequel, as a conversation between a philosopher and a young man, similar to the Socratic dialogues by Plato. The dialogue was derived from conversations between the writer Fumitake Koga, and the philosopher and psychologist Ichiro Kishimi.

In the dialogue, the young man doubts that he can turn his life around simply by changing his thinking, and the philosopher walks him through the steps toward the "psychology of courage", a theory created by 19th century psychologist Alfred Adler, which can bring about true, positive change in the outlook and way of life of those who follow it. Far from being complex or unconnected with the real world, the advice given here is straightforward and intuitive (直觀的). If you are ready to take the leap, to embrace happiness through a new mode of thinking, read on, and your life may be changed for good.

■Bitcoin Billionaires

By Ben Mezrich. Flatiron Books; 288 pages.

Ben Mezrich was previously well‑known for writing the story of the founding of Facebook — The Accidental Billionaires, which was the basis for the film The Social Network — featuring Mark Zuckerberg and his one‑time partners‑turned‑enemies the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron. After Zuckerberg took control of the idea and the company, a legal battle ensued (隨後發生) resulting in Zuckerberg retaining ownership of Facebook, and Tyler and Cameron walking away with a US$65m settlement. That might have been the end of the twins' story. But as it turned out, it was only the beginning.

As they looked for new investment opportunities, word came to them of a hitherto unknown commodity — cryptocurrency, specifically bitcoin. Having previously braved (勇敢面對) the unexplored frontier of social media, they now ventured off‑road again into the Wild West of blockchain and virtual currency. It was, at best, a gamble on the unknown, but they held their nerve, and after a few years of very little movement, there was stratospheric (極高的) growth in the value of bitcoin in 2017 — more than 1,200%, from US$1,000 to over US$13,000 per coin — and by the end of the year they were the world's first bitcoin billionaires.

This is the story of both the Winklevoss twins' rollercoaster ride, and of bitcoin and cryptocurrency itself, as Mezrich weaves another fascinating tale in a world of high‑stakes finance, peopled by coders, gamblers, investors, anarchists and hustlers. It is a window into the world of what may be the future of the global monetary system, or another investment bubble and example of the madness of crowds. The jury is still out on cryptocurrency, but it has made for a fascinating story so far.

■By Kelly and Walsh