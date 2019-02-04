Editorial : Two things to do after the amendment controversy

Last night chief executive Carrie Lam admitted that the deficiencies in the government's work had led to substantial controversies and disputes in society, causing disappointment and grief among the people. She apologised to the people of Hong Kong for that and pledged to adopt a most sincere and humble attitude to accept criticisms and make improvements in serving the public. This is a positive development, demonstrating the sincerity of her wish to reconcile with citizens.

Different people have different perceptions and interpretations of the violence that took place at Admiralty last Wednesday. Their judgement of the matter is swayed by footage circulated on the internet. If different sides stick to their versions of the incident based on internet footage, it will not make it easier for society as a whole to find out the facts and identify the truth. What the government should do is to set up an independent commission tasked with a comprehensive investigation. In fact, after what happened at Admiralty, Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, published an article in The Guardian, a British newspaper. He said that "the violence we have now seen is not acceptable", but it is "inevitable that young people will go too far when peaceful demonstration seems to be ruled out". Though he agreed attacking police officers is wrong, he thought that "worse still is the totally excessive use of force by the police which has been condemned by human rights organisations". He argued that there should be "a public inquiry into these public order issues".

An independent investigation can make things clear in two aspects. First, if the police force, as a whole, used excessive force when handling the protests, an investigation can drive the police force to formulate a set of action guidelines to prevent similar incidents from happening again. If there were police officers on duty who used excessive force, that should be handled in accordance with established procedure. Any illegality should be dealt with according to the law. Second, after the independent commission has identified the intensity and nature of the force that the police were subjected to that day, it will be conducive to strengthening Hong Kong's reputation and image as a place for peaceful and rational demonstrations for the expression of views.

All in all, in a positive development, the chief executive has apologised to citizens. If the matter does not deteriorate further, the government has to do two things. First, it has to withdraw the amendment. Second, it has to set up an independent commission to investigate what happened at Admiralty so as to learn a lesson and take remedial action.

明報社評2019.06.17：撤回修例無謂留尾巴 獨立調查為亡羊補牢

政府就《逃犯條例》修訂，作出「暫緩」決定之後，昨日仍有數以十萬甚至百萬計市民（民陣數字接近200萬，警方稱經原定路線最高峰33.8萬）參與遊行，表達訴求，顯示社會上很多人依然不滿，向政府繼續施壓。修例事態發展至今，政府撤回修訂與否是核心關鍵，按目前社會氛圍，政府根本不可能繼續處理修例，修例實際上成為「殭屍議題」，政府把殭屍放在身邊，是自尋煩惱。我們建議政府勿再拖拖拉拉，應撤回修例。

昨晚，行政長官林鄭月娥承認由於政府工作上的不足，令香港社會出現很大的矛盾和紛爭，令很多市民感到失望和痛心，她為此向市民致歉，並承諾會以最有誠意、最謙卑的態度接受批評，加以改進，為廣大市民服務。這是積極發展，展現林鄭月娥尋求與市民和解的誠意。

關於去周三金鐘一役，各方就當日暴力情况的認知和解讀，衆說紛紜。網絡上流傳一些片段，影響了人們對事態的判斷。對於網絡片段影像，各執一詞無助梳理實情、也無助整體社會認知真相，政府應該成立獨立委員會，全面調查。事實上，金鐘一役之後，前任港督彭定康在英國《衛報》發表文章，指出大家看到的暴力行為不能接受，但認為當和平示威被排除，年輕人難免（inevitable）做得過分（go too far），他說雖然認同襲警是錯誤行動，但指警方過度武力更壞，被國際人權組織譴責，認為應展開公開調查（public inquiry）。

獨立調查可以梳理兩方面情况。首先，就警方而言，若整體應對使用了過度武力，透過調查可以促使警方制訂行動準則，避免再發生同類事態；若有執勤警員使用武力過當，應按既有規定處理，若有違法情事，則予以法辦等。其次，獨立調查對當日警方遭受衝擊，強度如何、性質為何，找出答案之後，對強固本港和平理性遊行表達意見的聲譽和形象，會有積極意義。

總結而言，行政長官向市民致歉了，這是正確發展。設若修例事態沒有進一步惡化，則政府須做兩件事﹕一、撤回修例；二、成立獨立調查委員會，調查金鐘一役，以汲取教訓，亡羊補牢。

■Glossary

dawdle : to take a long time to do sth or go somewhere

deficiency : a fault or a weakness in sth/sb that makes it or them less successful

illegality : the state of being illegal