【明報專訊】Bradford awoke one day to find a flock of birds circling overhead. "At least they aren't vultures (禿鷲)!" he thought. Then he had an idea. Taking out his pen he wrote messages on some paper that happened to be handy. As the birds came near, he gave them out, one by one. What Bradford didn't know was that the birds used the pages to build nests. Give out here means to distribute (分發), disseminate (散佈) or dispense (發放) something.