A Journey Backwards : Want to fund my bullet ?

John has a knack for peace and stability. He goes by the motto to "never pick a fight". At all cost, he would avoid disagreement and conflict. Sometimes, this jeopardises his rights and chances. But compared to a heated debate, a humble life serves him better.

One night, John ran into a salesman outside a convenience store. "Protection At A Bargain", the sign read. John thought it was a new insurance product. Curious, he approached for further information.

"It's a deal really. From now on, you are to pay us 10-15% of your monthly salary, subject to increase. In return, we offer protection," said the man.

John was a bit uneasy about the amount — that's like doubling his tax.

"What exactly do you use the fund for?" he asked.

"Easy, Look ..." John heard a bang. Before he noticed, a young lady fell to the ground across the road, her eyes draining a stream of blood.

"This is insane! She is obviously not a thug!" John couldn't help but shiver.

"We stock up on tear gas and bullets," replied the stranger. "We shoot thugs for you."

"So shooting is your profession?" John asked in disbelief.

"You see, my bros and I are rather big on hunting ... no, war‑gaming ... actually, I cannot find the right word. Anyway, it means that we occasionally try these weapons on people." shrugged the salesman. "It was the rubber bullet just now so it couldn't kill."

"But you advertise PROTECTION!" John didn't quite know what to do with the wounded lady.

"Protection is just a recent thing we offer for some extra cash," the salesman continued. "One may even say we are not professionals yet. How about a 5% discount off your regular fees?"

"You moron! I'll report you to the police!” With unprecedented courage, John fetched his phone and pointed the camera at the man across. Instead of a bullet gun, he now has a baton in hand.

"Looks like someone is ready for a chase," he murmured, fidgeting with his watch. "How long do you reckon you can last?"

John snapped a shot and ran for his life. The two of them raced down the road.

"Calling — thug discovered. Asking for support," John heard a vague conversation behind him.

