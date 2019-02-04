Editorial : Governance failure : a high price to pay for the amendment

Calm has been restored to the roads and streets yesterday after the violent incidents on Wednesday. Although there were confrontations between protesters and the police in Admiralty, the situation had been peaceful. More controversial was the "non‑cooperation movement on MTR trains" initiated by some to disrupt train services during the peak hours. They claimed the action was aimed at making "all people go on strike or skip classes" by paralysing the MTR system. Some passengers suffered inconvenience as a result. The cancellation of council meetings by the Legco has considerably helped ease the tension temporarily. But once it is decided the full council session is to resume, the confrontation is likely to come back. The relatively peaceful atmosphere now is merely the calm before the storm.

The violent attempt by some radical activists to storm the Legco complex on Wednesday afternoon raised eyebrows. But the police were also criticised by human rights organisations for using the violence among a handful of protestors as a pretext for excessive force. According to Commissioner of Police Lo Wai‑chung, the police fired 150 rounds of tear gas. He insisted the gear they used was on par with that used by overseas law enforcement organisations when the latter deal with similar riot situations. He also said the bean bag rounds and rubber bullets used were all "low fatality weapons". However, as more and more testimonies by injured witnesses and video evidence surface, there is indeed sufficient reason for bystanders to question whether the force used by the police was proportional to the law‑enforcement objective at stake. Had the police used excessive force and violated the Police General Orders during their actions? The Independent Police Complaints Council must conduct a serious investigation into the matter.

The extradition row has raised the fundamental issue about Hong Kong people's confidence and trust in the mainland. Their anxiety and fear has been further aroused by political interference of all kinds. As for Hong Kong people's perception of the mainland, there is a political fault line. This was well reflected in controversies from the 2003 row over Article 23 legislation to those in the past few years — the introduction of national education, constitutional reform, the co‑location arrangement at the high‑speed rail station, etc.

In the face of the growing public sentiment, the government will only turn the majority of people into the opposition if it gallops through the amendment bill tenaciously. The more isolated the government is, the more difficult its governance will become, thus letting the vested interests and people with political influence become the main beneficiaries. In order to rally support for its governance, the government might increasingly lean towards a handful of people's interests. That would only create a vicious circle of making governance more difficult and inviting more public grievances and doubts.

明報社評2019.06.14：政府修例強拔心中刺 管治失效代價難彌補

立法會連續3天取消會議，《逃犯條例》修訂審議稍延，社會氣氛稍見平靜，然而這場「完美風暴」帶來的低氣壓仍然籠罩全城，危機隨時又再爆發。政府執意修例，強調不是漠視民意，而是經過深思熟慮，可是當局必須慎思，修例對社會穩定和政府管治的代價，是否真的比現在叫停為輕。政府推行政策，不能一廂情願，就算政策長遠真的對社會有好處，倘若社會未有準備、民情尚未理順，硬推下去也不會有好結果，徒然將大多數市民推向對立面，日後施政，各方都不會合作，甚至事事阻撓，政府管治失效，只會提早淪為跛腳鴨。

經歷周三連場暴力事件，昨天巿面大致恢復平靜，金鐘雖見警民對峙，總算相安無事，較惹爭議是有人發起「地鐵不合作運動」，在繁忙時間妨礙列車正常開行，聲言要癱瘓港鐵逼「全人類罷工罷課」，對部分乘客構成不便。立法會取消大會，對於緊張局勢暫時降溫，有一定作用，然而一旦大會決定重開，劍拔弩張情况肯定又再重臨，刻下相對平和的氣氛，僅是暴風雨前的平靜。

周三下午部分激進示威者暴力衝擊立法會，令人側目，不過亦有人權組織批評，警方以小撮人暴力作為口實，過度使用武力。警務處長盧偉聰表示施放了150枚催淚彈，強調警方所用裝備，與海外國家執法機構處理同類暴動的裝備無大差別，並說布袋槍及橡膠子彈等全屬「低殺傷力武器」，然而隨着愈來愈多傷者證辭和影片證據曝光，警方使用武力是否合度，外界確有充分理由提出質疑。警方在行動中有否過度使用武力和違反警察通例，監警會應認真調查追究。

今次修例觸動港人對內地信心信任的根本問題，各式政治操作令焦慮恐懼進一步放大。如何看待內地，是香港政治撕裂斷層所在，遠至2003年《基本法》23條立法爭議，近至過去數年國民教育風波、政改以至高鐵一地兩檢等，莫不再三反映這一點。

當前香港民情躁動，政府強行修例，將把多數市民推向對立面。政府愈益孤立，施政寸步難行，最大得益者就是一些具有政治影響力的既得利益者。政府施政為求支持，有可能愈益向小撮人利益傾斜，加深民怨和猜疑，陷入管治愈益困難的惡性循環。

■Glossary

perfect storm : an occasion when several bad things happen at the same time, creating a situation that could not be worse

beneficiary : a person who gains as a result of sth

rally : to bring together