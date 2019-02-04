A Little English : The fox and the chickens 1

"Alright, class, now listen to me carefully and I guarantee you'll never fall victim to any scams or schemes ever again. I'll keep things short and simple for your little birdbrains: fear and greed — avoid these and you will not fall into the conman's traps."

"How can we do that?" murmured the flock. "Every day, we live in fear. Fear is part of our existence. Eat or be eaten — that's our life. We're all just trying to survive and live to see another day. Maybe you could give us some more practical tips?"

The fox looked thoughtful and finally said, "Okay, I'll be perfectly honest with you and tell you the truth. You are all DOOMED from day one! The entire system is rigged (操縱) and none of you have any chance whatsoever of beating the system. From the moment you cracked your way out of the egg, you're destined for the dinner table. Sorry to be so brutally honest, but that's your fate and no amount of class hours will save you from it!"

The fox ended with a dramatic flourish (誇張的動作) and regarded the flock with sympathy.

The chickens looked at him as if he had gone mad and finally, a matronly (胖婦般的) hen spoke, "Young fellow, you don't seem to realise that we are all perfectly aware of our situation. We have no illusions (幻想) — we are domestic animals, bred for human consumption, but while we live, we expect to be treated well, to enjoy clean and safe accommodation, to be provided with nutritious food, preferably organic. We do not wish to be suddenly carried off and terminated by foxes, wolves and suspicious persons."

The fox lowered his head in embarrassment and thought, "I thought I was the clever one but it seems I have underestimated these 'simple' birds."

■Something to discuss

The chickens are not masters of their fate but are they really "doomed"? In one sense, aren't all living things doomed? Sometimes, a sense of doom makes us appreciate life more.

Text: A Lamb