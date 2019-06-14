Common Nonsense : No sense on June 12

Last month this column still lamented the "parallel" meetings of the bills committee for the scrutiny of the Fugitive Bill as the establishment camp was striving hard to usurp the power not conferred by any of the House Rules of the Legislative Council to overshadow the committee chaired by James To, one of the pan‑democrats. Now their DNA has evolved swiftly and they have become determined enough to bypass any bills committee to take the Bill straight to the full council for the second reading, scrapping any masquerade of proper scrutiny. The image of "rubber stamp" shall be obsolete from now on. The establishment camp is now the biometric access card well kept in the pocket of the administration. Madam Carrie Lam is smirking with many blinks, as usual.

A couple of days ago, a rally signed up online by 25,000 people was pledged to take place in Moscow. But it never takes place. The rally was to stop the prosecution against Mr Ivan Golunov, a Russian investigative journalist writing for an online news outlet, and urge for his immediate release from the house arrest ordered by the court. Mr Golunov has broken many stories of the government corruption. Most recently his eyes and teeth were deep into the official profiting from the Russian lucrative funeral industry. He naturally turned himself into a thorn in the eyes of the Kremlin. So last week the Moscow authorities conveniently arrested Mr Golunov for drug trafficking charges with a view to removing the thorn. Mr Golunov's fate seemed to be doomed given that the acquittal rate in the Moscow criminal court is the princely figure of 0.51%. To decimate unwanted elements at the scene by the neat operation of the law is the daily recipe of any tyranny. We are by now familiar with the charges of unlawful assembly, public nuisance, inciting public nuisance, inciting to incite public nuisance, riot, disqualifying oaths and contempt of court.

What we are not yet familiar with is any U‑turn to be taken by the Government in front of the solidarity of the people. We are thus all too surprised to learn that, right before the rally to go ahead, Moscow announced dropping all the charges against Mr Golunov and the interior minister said, "Today he will be released..." People around the world cheer for Mr Golunov. However, a momentary pause for thought would immediately ridicule ourselves: Why do we need to cheer for someone's innocence? Mr Golunov didn't deserve the brutality in the first place, did he? We have to blame ourselves for having been too conditioned to the absurdity relentlessly imposed by the tyranny.

We don't deserve the Fugitive Bill at all. The one million taking to the street last Sunday were (daringly still are) exactly demanding the withdrawal of something which we don't deserve. No room for cheers even if the Bill were shelved, although, I know I know, that suggestion is too counter factual.

Now the clock strikes one in the afternoon, June 12. I could imagine that Madam Carrie Lam, joined by her ministers, is overlooking the ever growing crowd blockading the ground beneath her glossy glassy office. With sufficient defiance and complacency she smirks again. Without turning her pretty head with the solid hairdo to her cabinet, she says, "I'm no Russian, I'm no Kremlin."

------------------------------------

A few hours later when the clock strikes five, Madam Carrie Lam and her administration have proved themselves with tear gas and bullets. On the ground successively rise these lines:

"So let high‑sighted tyranny range on

Till each man drop by lottery. But if these,

As I am sure they do, bear fire enough

To kindle cowards, and to steel with valour

The melting spirits of women; then, countrymen,

What need we any spur but our own cause

To prick us to redress?"

Marcus Brutus said these to his comrades before going to Julius Caesar.

■By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 陳寅恪.