Editorial : May peace be with Hong Kong

72 people including policemen, demonstrators and media workers were injured in the clashes. The police described the radical protestors as a "mob" who attacked the police with weapons like sharpened iron bars and bricks. On the other hand, some demonstrators and their sympathisers accused the police of "abusive use of force" causing injuries to the protestors. The row over the amendment bill has again torn Hong Kong society apart. Many people again view the unrest simply according to their political stance, watching only the television scenes they want to see and uttering only the discourses they want to believe. That is not seeking the truth from facts.

Starting from eight o'clock in yesterday morning when the radical activists began to occupy the streets, major news channels had continued to live broadcast the situation on the spot. As long as one is willing to view the on‑going process objectively, he or she should acknowledge the fact that the originally peaceful rally outside the government headquarters turned suddenly into an occupying action not out of any "impromptu spontaneity". Rather, it was directed by a group of radical activists who, dressed in black, played the core role. They were "well‑prepared" and their actions were organised. At first, the police did exercise restraint in response to the occupation of several roads by the protestors without evicting them. After some radical activists charged the police cordon line at around 3pm did we see a sudden downturn of circumstances — the police started to counterattack with weapons like tear gas and bean bag rounds to force out the crowds who occupied the roads.

Whether the degree of force used by the police was appropriate or not and whether innocent people had been injured can be investigated and reviewed in retrospect. If the force used is proved to be excessive, the police should be reprimanded. At the same time, the violent attacks initiated by some radical activists were also irrefutable facts that should be strongly condemned. All parties should differentiate the small bunch of mob from other peaceful demonstrators. One should not ignore their violent acts because of their political stand. That is in effect shielding the wrongdoers and conniving at their wrongdoings.

By pushing forth the amendment bill strongly even though it is against the public opinion, the government may hence be forgoing its prestige of governance forever. The harm done to Hong Kong by the seething public discontent and social unrest is hard to predict. A more reliable option for the government is to postpone the amendment and allow more time for further discussions on the matter. Another option is for the lawmakers to "vote conscientiously", in which case the amendment bill will be handled according to the system and procedures.

明報社評2019.06.13：暴力無補於事 唯盼香港平安

反對修訂《逃犯條例》和平示威最終演變成暴力事件，激進分子衝擊警方防線，警方以橡膠子彈和布袋彈等武器反擊驅趕佔路示威者，政府定性事件為暴動。香港社會再陷動盪，事態發展令人痛心。港人和平合法示威權利必須捍衛，然而警方制止違法佔領亦是職責所在，各方必須冷靜克制，避免暴力衝突升級蔓延。野火燒不盡，政府必須面對現實，即使今天能夠驅散佔路示威者，明天他們又有可能重來；示威者亦要面對現實，今天阻得了立法會開會，不見得可以永遠阻下去。修例問題最終仍得在制度內處理，和平示威敦促立法會「良心投票」，可以避免衝突，減少對香港傷害。

暴力事件中，有72人受傷，當中有警員和示威者，也有新聞工作者。警方形容激進示威分子是「暴徒」，以削尖的鐵枝和磚頭等作為武器攻擊警員。一些示威者和同情者則指控警方「過度使用武力」，導致有示威者受傷。修例風波令香港社會再度撕裂，如何看待這次亂事，很多人其實又是根據政治立場歸邊，只看自己想看到的電視畫面、說自己想相信的論述，並非實事求是。

由昨晨8時激進示威者出動佔領街道開始，各大電視台新聞一直有現場直播跟進，只要願意客觀看待事情經過，應當承認原本在政府總部一帶的和平集會突然變成佔領行動，不是「臨場自發」，而是以一群黑衣激進分子為骨幹，他們「有備而來」，行動亦很有組織。警方對於示威者佔領多條街道，最初採取克制態度，未有清場，直至下午3時左右，部分激進示威者衝擊警方防線，向立法會推進，事態才急轉直下，警方開始使用催淚彈和布袋彈等武器反擊，驅趕佔路人群。

警方使用武力是否合度、有否傷及無辜，事後可以調查檢討，如果證實過分，應予譴責；部分激進分子發起暴力攻擊，亦是鐵一般事實，必須強烈譴責。各界應當將小撮暴徒與其他和平示威者區分開來，不能因為政治立場，對他們的暴力行為視而不見，變相包庇縱容。

政府強推修例有違民情，管治權威可能一去不返；民情沸騰社會動盪對香港傷害有多深，實難以預料。政府較穩妥做法還是暫緩修例從長計議；另一選項則是讓立法會議員「良心投票」，按制度和程序處理修例草案。

■Glossary

prairie fire : sth which spreads or develops rapidly or uncontrollably

impromptu : done without preparation or planning

in retrospect : thinking about a past event or situation, often with a different opinion of it from the one you had at the time