英語文法學堂：當大家都在逃亡

French說此短篇描述當時外國人懼怕日軍，開始拍賣家當：Outside the auction it is raining, suitably reflecting the rather depressed atmosphere at the sale. These are, as L'Amour notes, 'dark days' for Shanghai. The woman who attracts L'Amour's attention is not there to buy but merely to escape the downpour outside. Meanwhile inside 'Soochow curtains, chests of drawers, brass‑topped tea tables' — the odds and ends（零星雜物）of people's lives are up for auction.

L'Amour覺得：There was always an auction somewhere, it seemed。經濟城市的作用是「錢搵錢」，「走出走入」，除了可以地氈為喻，擦乾淨就走，狀亦甚似拍賣行。French認為這個故事乃半自傳式，透露了L'Amour的一些觀察和感想，後者在作品中conveys the transience（轉瞬即逝）of Shanghailander life, the vagaries（變幻無常之事）of the post‑1937 'Solitary Island' (or Gudao to the Chinese) period of the Shanghai Settlement。

當人們都在叫喊着價錢，拍賣着自己生活的一點一滴，有一女子吸引了L'Amour的注意，她到拍賣行只為escape the downpour outside。當大家都在逃亡，變賣家當，最後大雨滂沱，或許連拍賣行也可冲塌，又或許上海終究只得如此評價：Streetlights glowing through the fog, heavy rain, a taxi skidding around a corner in a cloud of spray, coffee drinking — these are its staple（主要的）features.

文：林爾雍