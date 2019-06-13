Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 A: Hasn't C's plane landed yet?
B: It has been ____: now due in at 14:30.
4 To control a vehicle and make it move where you want: to ____ it.
6 A mammal that lives almost entirely on insects: an _____‑eater.
7 The outside edge of a cup, glass or plate.
9 Very much more than is normal or reasonable.
Clues Down
1 The rightful consequences of an action: getting what you _____.
2 A feeling of very great respect, even including some fear.
3 The hours when the sun is above the horizon.
5 To have children, teach them, bring them up: to _____ a family.
8 A small carpet to kneel on when worshipping: a prayer _____.