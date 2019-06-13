Word Puzzle

1 A: Hasn't C's plane landed yet?

B: It has been ____: now due in at 14:30.

4 To control a vehicle and make it move where you want: to ____ it.

6 A mammal that lives almost entirely on insects: an _____‑eater.

7 The outside edge of a cup, glass or plate.

9 Very much more than is normal or reasonable.

Clues Down

1 The rightful consequences of an action: getting what you _____.

2 A feeling of very great respect, even including some fear.

3 The hours when the sun is above the horizon.

5 To have children, teach them, bring them up: to _____ a family.

8 A small carpet to kneel on when worshipping: a prayer _____.

■by David Foulds