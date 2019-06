名人教英文：To take a different tack 改弦易轍

佩里:求職面試順利嗎?

Nigel: Well, I think it went all right, but it wasn't what I was expecting.

奈傑爾:應是順利吧,但與我預期不符。

Perry: How was that?

佩里:怎麽這樣說?

Nigel: Well, I'd prepared for all the questions on accountancy and financial management I thought I would get asked, but much of that turned out to be a waste of time.

奈傑爾:我出席面試之前,預期對方會提出會計、財務管理等問題,而且都準備了答案,但這一切幾乎是浪費時間。

Perry: You were going for an accountancy job weren't you?

佩里:你應徵的是會計職位,對嗎?

Nigel: Yes of course, and they did ask me some questions about finance, but then the chairman took a completely different tack.

奈傑爾:對得很,而他們也的確問了些財務問題,但面試小組主席不久就改弦易轍。

Perry: How do you mean?

佩里:什麽改弦易轍?

Nigel: Well he'd seen from my CV that I was involved with the Lifeboat Institution as a volunteer and spent almost all the rest of the interview asking me about that.

奈傑爾:他看我的履歷表,知道我為救生船機構服務,擔任義工,其餘面試時間,問題幾乎都與此有關。

Perry: I bet he asked you about all the rescues you'd taken part in.

佩里:他一定問及你曾參與的救援工作。

Nigel: Yes he did. Apparently the company sponsors a lifeboat.

奈傑爾:不錯,他有問及。據我所知,他們公司有出錢贊助一艘救生船。

Perry: Oh, if that's the case, I'll bet you get the job.

佩里:要是這樣,我打賭你會獲聘。

Tack 的一個意思,是「船行的方向」。例如:The boat changed tack(那艘船改變了航向)。引伸其義,tack 常用來比喻行事的方式,特別是與前不同者,例如:(1) If this doesn't work, we will have to take a different tack(假如這個行不通,我們就得改弦易轍)。(2) I believe we are on the right tack, and we will succeed(看來我們摸對了門路,會成功的)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。