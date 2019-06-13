名人教英文：To take a different tack 改弦易轍

佩里：求職面試順利嗎？

Nigel: Well, I think it went all right, but it wasn't what I was expecting.

奈傑爾：應是順利吧，但與我預期不符。

Perry: How was that?

佩里：怎麽這樣說？

Nigel: Well, I'd prepared for all the questions on accountancy and financial management I thought I would get asked, but much of that turned out to be a waste of time.

奈傑爾：我出席面試之前，預期對方會提出會計、財務管理等問題，而且都準備了答案，但這一切幾乎是浪費時間。

Perry: You were going for an accountancy job weren't you?

佩里：你應徵的是會計職位，對嗎？

Nigel: Yes of course, and they did ask me some questions about finance, but then the chairman took a completely different tack.

奈傑爾：對得很，而他們也的確問了些財務問題，但面試小組主席不久就改弦易轍。

Perry: How do you mean?

佩里：什麽改弦易轍？

Nigel: Well he'd seen from my CV that I was involved with the Lifeboat Institution as a volunteer and spent almost all the rest of the interview asking me about that.

奈傑爾：他看我的履歷表，知道我為救生船機構服務，擔任義工，其餘面試時間，問題幾乎都與此有關。

Perry: I bet he asked you about all the rescues you'd taken part in.

佩里：他一定問及你曾參與的救援工作。

Nigel: Yes he did. Apparently the company sponsors a lifeboat.

奈傑爾：不錯，他有問及。據我所知，他們公司有出錢贊助一艘救生船。

Perry: Oh, if that's the case, I'll bet you get the job.

佩里：要是這樣，我打賭你會獲聘。

Tack 的一個意思，是「船行的方向」。例如：The boat changed tack（那艘船改變了航向）。引伸其義，tack 常用來比喻行事的方式，特別是與前不同者，例如：(1) If this doesn't work, we will have to take a different tack（假如這個行不通，我們就得改弦易轍）。(2) I believe we are on the right tack, and we will succeed（看來我們摸對了門路，會成功的）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。