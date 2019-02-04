Editorial : Think thrice about the impact of a general strike

The row over the amendment has come to the crucial moment with the Legislative Council reserving two meetings, or a total of 61 hours, to scrutinise the amendment bill. It is expected that the bill will be put to the vote next Thursday. Organisations against the amendment have initiated a mass rally outside the central government offices and the Legislative Council complex. Meanwhile, some social welfare associations, student unions of tertiary schools and companies have respectively called for labour walkouts, class boycotts and business strikes. Some democratic lawmakers and Civil Human Rights Front have even suggested "a general strike on three fronts" next Monday. The government has insisted on amending the law and objected to the escalation of people's actions. It is hard to foresee the situation in the coming week, but the top necessity for all sides now is to stay calm and exercise restraint. The government should postpone the amendment and allow further discussions on the matter. The opposing organisations should also identify their aims clearly and uphold those goals, thinking out the consequences of every action and knowing how far to go and where to stop.

Those who have become irrational over the controversy include some who raised online the idea of "selling the Hong Kong dollar" and "producing a bank run". The older generation of Hong Kong should remember the confidence crisis triggered in the summer of 1983 by the Sino‑British talks over the city's future. The plummeting of the Hong Kong dollar resulted in a wave of panic buying at supermarkets and chaos in society. At last the confidence crisis over the Hong Kong dollar gradually subsided only after the launch of the linked exchange rate system by the government. A financial crisis can affect everyone in Hong Kong. Any rumour or misunderstanding of a bank run may bring about a butterfly effect previously unimagined and lead to a mass panic that rattles the entire financial system and hurts the foundation of Hong Kong.

Article 27 of the Basic Law stipulates that Hong Kong people shall have freedom of assembly, procession and demonstration, and to strike. Even so, all strike actions should be well‑thought‑out and their impacts on the people as well as the whole society should be carefully assessed. Before deciding to go on strike, the initiator should first think through a series of questions including the exit strategy. Never should such actions be taken in a reckless way.

Tertiary institutions in the city have all started the summer vacation as it is already June or early summer now. Except for individual cases, class boycotts will have limited influence on tertiary school students. However, most of the secondary and primary schools in Hong Kong are still in the examination season and are prone to significant impacts from strikes. Boycotting classes is not the only way of expressing opinions. Neither is there any reason to see a class boycott as a necessary thing to do. Instead of deciding thoughtlessly to skip the school, students had better discuss the matter with the school and make use of class lessons or the morning meeting session to have a deep and rational discussion on the topic.

明報社評2019.06.12：三思「三罷」影響 盲動可毁我城

立法會今天審議《逃犯條例》修訂草案，反修例團體號召罷工罷課罷市，網上還有人呼籲採取更激烈手段。危機愈深刻，愈要講理智，凡事三思後行。有人針對中資銀行，呼籲「全民沽港元」，不理製造金融恐慌的後果，言論不負責任，應予強烈譴責。《基本法》訂明港人有罷工權利，惟各行各業必須三思罷工罷市影響，不應輕舉妄動，中小學生學業為重不應罷課。修例屬立法事務，民間可以據理力爭，惟最終還是要在制度內處理，由立法會「良心投票」是較為妥當的出路，以自殘式手段向政府施壓，不惜玉石俱焚，不理社會代價，做法鹵莽，絕不可取。

修例之爭迎來關鍵時刻，立法會預留兩個會議合共61小時審議修例，預料下周四表決。多個反修例團體發起在政府總部和立法會外集會，社福界組織、大專院校學生會和一些商戶則分別發起罷工、罷課和罷市，民主派議員和民陣更呼籲下周一「全民三罷」。政府堅持修例，反對行動升級，未來一周局勢難以逆料，現在各方面最需要的是冷靜克制。政府應暫緩修例從長計議，反對團體亦須認清目標堅定宗旨，想清楚每一項行動的影響和後果，不能失去分寸。

因為修例爭議頭腦發熱失去理智的，包括一些在網上呼籲「沽港元」、「搞擠提」的人。老一輩港人都記得，1983年夏天，中英就香港前途問題談判，市民出現信心危機，港元急貶，引發超市搶購風潮，社會一片混亂，最後港府推出聯繫匯率制度，港元信心危機才逐漸平息。金融危機影響每位港人，任何擠提流言和誤會，都有可能引發意想不及的蝴蝶效應，引發人心恐慌，動搖整個金融系統，傷害香港根基。

《基本法》第27條訂明，港人享有集會、遊行、示威和罷工的自由。不過任何罷工行動都必須深思熟慮，審慎評估對市民以至整個社會的影響。主事者決定是否罷工之前，必須先想通想透退場等一系列問題，不能草率而為。

6月初夏，多間大專院校都已開始暑假，除了個別院校，罷課對大專學生影響相對有限，然而全港絕大多數中小學，目前都在考試季節，罷課影響很大。罷課絕非表達意見的唯一方法，亦看不到為何一定要罷課。學生與其草率決定罷課，不如跟校方商量，利用課堂或早會時間，深入理性討論修例問題。

■Glossary

toss off : to produce sth quickly and without much thought or effort

irrespective of : without considering sth or being influenced by it

row : a serious disagreement between people, organisations, etc. about sth