In Foreigners' Eyes﹕Russia's urbanity

In the turbulent (動蕩的) and sometimes unpredictable world in which we live today, Russia continues to move confidently forward. The Russian economy is growing, and the world's leading rating agencies have restored the country's rating to investment grade. Foreign investors remain interested in Russia. Every year, thousands of business people from around the world come to Russia for such major economic forums as the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum, while the number of signed contracts is estimated at tens of billions of US dollars.

In 2019, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. I am very glad that this year the Russia‑Hong Kong relations have also made a significant step forward. Bilateral trade has reached record levels in history. Recently, the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre became the first foreign arbitration centre authorised to provide arbitration services in Russia.

I believe that another promising area could be cooperation in the field of urban planning, in which Hong Kong is well known across the world for its achievements. At the same time, like many other major Russian cities, Hong Kong faces new challenges in terms of infrastructure development and improving the quality of life of its residents. The Moscow Urban Forum is held annually under the auspices of (在……組織支持下) the Moscow City Government. At this major international event, the world's leading metropolises share their experiences. I believe that the Hong Kong experience would be very interesting for the participants in the event, and our Hong Kong friends would be able to get acquainted with (對……熟悉) the impressive results of the development of a new, quality urban space, which can now be seen in Moscow.

Behind all the achievements of Hong Kong and other cities there are always people. In recent years, Russia has paid special attention to improving the quality of life of its people, giving them ample opportunities for self‑actualisation and talent development. I know that in Hong Kong, too, these issues have always been the focus of attention.

◆This year Russia is going to host the 45th WorldSkills Competition. The competitions will be held in Kazan — a most beautiful historical centre and one of the fastest growing cities of our country. The Vocational Training Council in HK will field a representative team in the championship. I sincerely wish the participants success in the competition!

By Alexander V Kozlov, Consul General of Russia in Hong Kong and Macao