In Foreigners' Eyes﹕A Spanish-HK romance

Putting our historical relations into perspective, I would like to cite the beginning of a very interesting book published in 2017, The Silver Way, by Juan José Morales and Peter Gordon. 73 years after Columbus set foot for the first time in the Americas in October 1492, Andrés de Urdaneta succeeded in sailing east from Asia back across the Pacific to America. His feat, largely forgotten, was called "the return trip" and that started a new trading route, la Ruta de la Plata or the Silver Way. This new route for commerce between China, through the Philippines and Spanish America, was the beginning of new trading routes spanning over four continents, a global enterprise of financial and trading networks that forms the basis of the modern global economy and which in a way constitutes the origin of the contemporary Belt and Road Initiative in which Hong Kong is actively involved.

Today bilateral relations between Spain and the HKSAR keep developing steadily. Just last year the Air Services Agreement came into force providing for a complete legal basis for direct flight connections that had started in 2016. They represent one of the best ways to intensify (增強) people‑to‑people contacts in all kinds of fields of not only business and finance but also tourism, culture and education exchanges, among others.

Our thriving (茁壯成長的) Spanish community has yet again actively contributed to the expansion of our bilateral relations. Indeed, the presence of Spanish citizens is increasing year after year, so is the number of Hong Kong residents travelling to Spain. More and more Spanish companies are opening offices in the HKSAR. More Hong Kong students are learning Spanish and successful Spanish cultural events are regularly being organised in Hong Kong.

Regarding the Spanish Language, there are more than ten thousand students studying Spanish at different educational levels in Hong Kong. Thanks to the increasing number of Spanish students and a growing demand for our language, the Instituto Cervantes, with the assistance from the local public and private institutions, is now planning the opening for a centre in Hong Kong, following thus fulfiling the assignment mentioned by the great Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes, who quoted in the Second Part of his masterpiece Don Quixote a letter from the Emperor of China he had received, claiming that he was asked to found a "Spanish College" in the Middle Kingdom.

Hong Kong characteristics, with the unique "One country, two systems" approach, have played an essential role in such positive trends. The rule of law, judicial independence and freedom of expression are shared values that provide a familiar, very predictable and secure legal environment for our people to live, work and make best use of the challenges and opportunities offered by Hong Kong.

In 2005, there were 4,236 students learning Spanish in China. The figure has grown exponentially, and now in Hong Kong alone, there are about 4,170 students learning the language. In the rest of the country, the number is above 40,000. Hong Kong has played a key and leading role in this expansion, developing initiatives and promoting the Spanish Language.

By Miguel Bauzá-More, Consul General of Spain in Hong Kong