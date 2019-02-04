Editorial﹕Withdrawal of extradition bill is the best strategy

According to a random‑sampling opinion poll published by this newspaper last week, the silent majority of society, including middle‑of‑the‑roaders, moderates and citizens without any political allegiance, tend to oppose the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. The scale of the mass demonstration proves exactly that. Civil Human Rights Front said more than one million citizens took part in the protest. Are there bubbles in this figure? This can be discussed. The police said that 240,000 people were present at the peak of the protest. It is equally debatable whether they have underestimated the turnout. However, judging from the size of the crowds, it is believed that they were comparable with the 500,000‑strong demonstration in 2003, making the latest demonstration the biggest since Hong Kong returned to Chinese sovereignty. The HKSAR government must recognise the fact that the public is seething with anger. It must stop deluding others and itself and shrugging off opposition to the amendment as the view of the minority. If the government presses ahead with the amendment stubbornly, it will antagonise huge numbers of citizens who are moderate and without political allegiance. When the masses are alienated, the government will face difficulties in administering Hong Kong every step of the way.

Hong Kong's social activism and political opposition had been at a low ebb since the 2014 Occupy Movement. Neither the disqualification of lawmakers nor the controversy over the co‑location arrangements drew large‑scale protests. The masses were tired of street politics. But the controversy over the amendment has reignited ordinary people's desire to take to the streets, allowing social activism and political opposition to regain cohesion and strength. The low ebb — or hiatus — might have ended.

Hong Kong people's lack of confidence in the rule of law in mainland China is a long‑standing issue. "One country, two systems" and the Basic Law, which provide judicial protection for Hong Kong people, are both intended to address Hong Kong people's misgivings about the mainland's judicial tentacles spreading to Hong Kong. The controversy over the amendment has brought us back to Hong Kong people's confidence crisis in the 1980s.

When the government proposed the amendment early this year, no one thought that it would trigger a mass protest ultimately. Misjudging public sentiment, the government has dug itself into a hole. Given the simmering discontent of society, the government will find itself in uncharted waters if it chooses to push ahead with the amendment. It might hurt the government's authority if it pushes the "stop" button right before it goes off the cliff. But this is the wise thing to do compared with plunging society into turbulence and instability. If the government remains steadfast in not withdrawing the bill, lawmakers should follow their conscience when casting their votes. They should not be influenced by their collective political position or other political forces. They should shoulder all the political responsibility for and consequences of their choice. The controversy over the amendment demonstrates once again some people's strong tendency to "oppose everything associated with China", so much so that they have even resorted to leveraging foreign forces to exert pressure on the government. However, the Beijing authorities cannot lump the majority of society opposed to the amendment with this handful of people. They should think about what policy is the most appropriate for Hong Kong.

明報社評 2019.06.10﹕社會壓力煲吱吱響 政府進退勿聲聲慢

2003年反對《基本法》23條立法遊行的浩大場面，再次在香港出現。

上周本報發表的隨機抽樣民調顯示，社會沉默大多數，包括中間派、溫和派和無黨派市民均傾向反對修例，今次遊行規模正好印證了這一點。民陣說有超過100萬名市民遊行，數字有否「水分」可以討論；警方表示遊行高峰時有24萬人，是否低估人數，同樣可以斟酌，惟觀乎人潮情况，遊行規模相信可以跟2003年的50萬人遊行相提並論，成為香港回歸以來其中一次最大規模的遊行。特區政府必須認清民情沸騰這一事實，不能自欺欺人，將反對修例的聲音視為社會少數意見。倘若政府執意硬推修例，只會將大批無黨無派溫和市民推向對立面，黎民百姓離心離德，當局往後施政必然寸步難行。

2014年佔領運動之後，本港社運和政治反對運動陷入低潮。立法會議員DQ（取消資格）風波也好，高鐵一地兩檢爭議也好，未嘗出現過真正大規模的示威，普羅大眾對街頭政治感到倦怠，然而這次修例爭議，卻再度激起了一般市民上街的意欲，社運和政治反對運動得以重新凝聚壯大起來，過去數年的低潮期或平靜期，似乎已告一段落。

港人對內地法治缺乏信心由來已久，一國兩制和《基本法》為港人提供司法保障，亦是為了釋除港人對內地司法長臂伸延到香港的疑懼，當前的修例風波，實際是回到1980年代港人信心問題的原點。

今年初政府提出修例，無人想過最終會引發一場大型群眾運動，政府低估民情，自陷困境。刻下民情鼎沸，政府堅持繼續推動修例，將要面對不可知、不確定的發展，對撼下去，情况難以估計，臨崖勒馬撤回修例，即使有損管治威信，仍是明智選擇，總好過將社會推向動盪不安的局面。倘若政府堅持不撤回，立法會議員應「良心投票」，不受政治立場綑綁和政治力量支配，為自己的抉擇承擔所有政治責任和後果。這次修例風波，再度突顯部分人「逢中必反」取態強烈，即使借助外國勢力施壓也在所不惜，然而北京當局亦不能將大多數反對修例的市民，與這一小撮人綑綁一起看待，北京宜思考怎樣的對港政策，才更加適切。

■Glossary

hiatus﹕a pause in activity when nothing happens

dig yourself into a hole﹕to get yourself into a bad situation that will be very difficult to get out of

uncharted waters﹕a situation someone has not been in before