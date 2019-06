【明報專訊】"I don't wish to tie you up," the robber said to Felix, "but I'll need a few moments of your time while I have a peek (一瞥) inside your safe." Felix frowned. "Be quick," he said. "I have clients waiting and I can't afford to be tied up for any length of time." All went smoothly (順利地) and the robber was soon gone. "In this case, to tie up a person is to detain (阻留) him or her," the robber explained. "It's a colloquial expression," Felix added.