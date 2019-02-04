A Journey Backwards : The imaginary itinerary

After sticking our noses into enough travel guides and websites, we would come up with what seems to be the world's best itinerary. For example, let's go for a fortnight ride down the coast of Japan. Like any responsible tour guide, we would detail the itinerary on a Google Sheet, carefully hiding the budget (overrun) while trumpeting all the highlights. We would call a pre‑departure briefing session to explain the minimal preparation that needs to be done on our parents' side, while frantically juggling the tasks of accommodation and transportation booking during our lunch breaks. Despite all the troubles, nothing would compare to the satisfaction you have when your parents excitedly start counting down the days of departure.

And then something would go wrong — at the airport, mom would ask about Thailand's renowned spas while dad would panic about European visas. Your aunt would call to wish you a safe trip to Cuba and your neighbour would ask for a souvenir from Australia.

All of a sudden your rosy vision of a star tour would collapse. Your parents have somehow played tour planners in their heads and humoured everyone with their imaginary itineraries.

And of course, any such itineraries comprise one highlight — you.

And you realise, package tours aren't that bad an idea after all as it would have served the exact same purpose.

