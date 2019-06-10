名人教英文：No ifs, no buts

‧Say no to authoritarianism. 向威權主義說不。

英文的日常用語，本來就有許多的 no xx，大家都耳熟能詳的例子是：

‧No pain, no gain. 指沒有耕耘，哪有收穫；也有將這句話譯作「不吃苦，焉知甜」。

另有 no frills、no point、no end、no go 等等。

￭No frills 指省掉花巧、繞過繁文縟節，等於 no fuss，免卻挑剔麻煩、不要大驚小怪；亦即 no hassles 沒有棘手問題、過程簡單。

‧The restaurant serves good food in no‑frills surroundings. 這家餐廳的食物美味，裝潢簡單，毫不花巧。

‧Eat up. No fuss. 好好地吃，不許挑剔。

‧Just send them an email. Don't call. No hassles. 給他們發個電郵就好，不用打電話，避免麻煩。

￭No point 已進入本地的日常用語，即「都冇 point 嘅」，指缺乏意義。總的來說，意思就是 no use，沒用。

‧There's no point in talking to him. He won't listen. 跟他說也沒意思，他不會聽你的。

‧They tried, but it was no use. 他們試過，但沒用。

￭No end 指沒有盡頭。

‧He has no end of problems on his new job. 他的新工作問題層出不窮。

‧Is there no end to this madness? 這瘋狂之舉果真無止盡？

No end 亦常用於「無以復加」的狀態。

‧The good news cheered me up (to) no end. 這好消息令我雀躍得無以復加。

純粹 no end 抑或 TO no end，很多人會覺得意思一樣。但留意以下兩句：

‧I was irritated (to) no end. 我惱怒得無以復加。這一句有沒有to，意思都一樣。

‧They tried to irritate me to no end. 他們無故、無聊地企圖惹惱我。細心觀察，便會發現這一句可以有其他意思，因為當中的to no end可另解作 without purpose 無目的地、in vain 無結果的。

￭No go，「不去」，等於「不准、反對」。

‧Our proposal got a no‑go. 我們的建議遭到否決。

最後要介紹的，是英文中的「沒有如果、不准但是」：no ifs、no buts，用來強調斬釘截鐵的語氣。

甲：We don't forewarn them. 我們不作事前警告。

乙：But — 但……

甲：No buts. Just shock and awe. 沒有「但是」。令他們驚嚇敬畏就好。

‧"That's what all of you will do — no ifs or buts about it," the headmaster told the teachers. 「你們全都要做這個 —— 沒有如果，沒有但是。」校長向所有老師說。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com