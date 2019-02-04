Editorial : Silent majority are against amendment

Over one thousand citizens were polled in the random‑sampling survey. It is, without doubt, scientific and representative. Its findings have shattered some myths. Over the past few months, there has been a view that all the fuss about the amendment was kicked up by some political parties and political zealots, while the majority of people were indifferent to it. The poll has found that nearly 60% of citizens are in fact concerned about the amendment, with only 10% saying they do not. The amendment is not a matter merely for a handful of people who are politically active or have a vested interest. It is, instead, an issue that concerns most Hong Kong people.

A divisive society, Hong Kong is where the most vocal opinions are found at the opposite extremities of the political spectrum. They, however, do not necessarily represent the views of the majority. A closer look at the political allegiances of those polled in the survey reveals that around 10% of them identify themselves with the pro‑Beijing and pro‑establishment camp, while nativists and radical democrats also make up merely around 10%. Independents and moderates, in contrast, account for nearly 45%. These respondents and the self‑declared moderate democrats make up around 75% of the total, making them representative of the view of the silent majority. The opinion poll shows that the largest proportion of those polled, at over 47%, are against the amendment, while less than 24% are for it. Except for those who are pro‑Beijing and pro‑establishment, people of all political allegiances are against the amendment. This picture has not changed much following the addition of six measures for protection. The views of the silent majority are clear. The government should respect them.

The most important implication of the poll is that the government's amendment proposal has failed to win the support of the majority of society. Rather than amend the ordinance rashly, the government should give the matter long and careful thought and look for a plan that the majority will find acceptable. What is regrettable is that the matter has so developed that too many political operations have weighed in, including foreign forces and the central government. We have reached a point of no return. If the government does not delay the amendment, it will have to be handled by the institutions but not others. Lawmakers from all political parties should let conscience be their guide when they cast their votes. Their votes should not be influenced by their political stances or other political forces. They should shoulder all the political responsibility for and consequences of their choice. They must not claim that they have been "a victim of circumstance" when they are on their campaign trails.

明報社評2019.06.07：沉默大多數反對修例 立會議員須良心投票

修訂《逃犯條例》爭議不休，政府提出6項額外保障措施，試圖回應公眾疑慮，本報委託中大所作的民調卻顯示，市民對修例態度並無顯著變化，反對修例市民仍佔多數，泛民和本土派支持者取態鮮明，溫和派、中間派和無黨無派人士的立場亦相當清晰。政府應該聆聽社會「沉默大多數」意見，暫緩修例，從長計議，研究一個能夠贏得大多數市民支持的方案，倘若修例草案最終付諸表決，應該讓立法會議員「良心投票」，不受政治立場綑綁和政治力量支配。

這次調查採隨機抽樣方式，訪問了逾千市民，科學性和代表性毋庸置疑，調查結果亦戳破了一些迷思。過去數月，坊間有一種意見認為，修訂《逃犯條例》吵得熱烘烘，不過是政黨和一些熱中政治的人在喧囂疾呼，多數市民其實並不關心，可是調查結果反映，近六成市民關注今次修例，不關注的僅得一成。今次修例並非小撮政治活躍人士和利益持份者之事，而是全港大多數市民都關心的議題。

香港社會撕裂，位於政治光譜兩極的聲音相當響亮，卻不一定反映主流民意。細察這次民調受訪者政治取向，自認是親中和建制派的約有一成，自認本土派及激進民主派的亦不過是一成左右；相比之下，自認無黨派和中間派的市民共計近四成半，若連同自認是溫和民主派的受訪者，合共約有七成半，足以反映社會沉默大多數的聲音。調查發現反對修例者佔多數，超過47％，支持的不足24％，除了親中及建制支持者，其他政治取向類別全都傾向反對政府修例草案，即使加入了6項保障措施，反對和支持比例並無大變。沉默大多數意見相當清晰，政府應該尊重。

修例民調結果的最大啟示，是現時政府的修例方案，得不到社會大多數支持。政府應該從長計議，尋找一個多數市民接受的方案，而非倉卒修例，遺憾是事態發展至今，已經攙雜太多政治操作，外國勢力和中央全都扯了進來，陷入「無彎轉」的局面。倘若政府不暫緩修例，唯有交由制度處理，立法會各黨派議員應該本着良心投票，不受政治立場或政治力量所支配，為自己的抉擇承擔所有政治責任和後果，不要在競選時推搪說是「為勢所逼」。

■Glossary

allegiance : a person's continued support for a political party, religion, ruler, etc.

indifferent : having or showing no interest in sb/sth

victim of circumstance : a person who has suffered because of a situation that they cannot control