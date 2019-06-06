英語文法學堂﹕Shanghai: a spoilt child

我城有core values，舊上海也有Shanghai Mind。French稱後者或為曾居滬的英國記者Arthur Ransome首先界定，又說visitors and (mostly critical) Chinese from outside the city talked as if people in Shanghai thought differently to the rest of China。不同的思維或因居滬者不少來自英國，並不很native，然作者指Ransome眼中的上海人和今天的multinational 'China Experts'一樣，發表的言論不一定表達祖家意見，甚或muddy the waters（把水攪渾，使問題更複雜），令中國誤判，可見當年視上海為家園的「外國人」有獨特的身分認同。不管如何，有一點大家都認可——舊上海（包括今天的上海）如我城般的國際經貿地位。讀者若對號入座，以下段落還是頗平易近人：

... Shanghai was unique and critical to the trading success of the Yangtze Delta and a vast hinterland (偏遠地區). That hasn't changed. It's also true that contemporary Shanghailanders and Shanghainese feel strongly that their port city is China's most advanced, modern, stylish, and best, while the capital city in the north continues to either sneer down its scholarly nose at vulgar Shanghai or look concernedly over its spectacles at a city that might not always be quite so Party‑respectful as the Beijing bosses would like. Perhaps today we can talk of a Shanghai mind, with Chinese characteristics?

文：林爾雍