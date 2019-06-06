Word Puzzle

1 To think very carefully about something: to _____ on it.

6 In a discussion, taking all points mentioned so far together: in _____.

7 The ones that have not been included: the _____.

9 More than the figure given: e.g travelling at 100 kph _____.

11 Need to relax after a hard day's work? Enjoy a nice warm _____.

13 To set right an injury, to make a wound better: to _____ it.

14 This number is "... all alone, and evermore shall be so".

15 To withdraw a claim or a line of argument.

Clues Down

2 A: How long does this movie _____ B?

B: About two hours I think.

3 A place where there is temporary accommodation in tents: a _____.

4 To struggle mentally with a very hard problem.

5 The payment of money to obtain an illegal or unfair advantage.

8 "To take the weight off one's feet" expresses a need to _____ down.

10 To deliberately mislead others by speaking untruthfully.

12 In dry weather gardeners will often use this to keep lawns in good condition.

13 What judges do when they are at work in court: they _____ cases.

- by David Foulds