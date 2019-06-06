名人教英文﹕To take in one's stride 從容應付

埃塞爾：很多人在互聯網上給肆意漫駡，不是嗎？

Prit: I know. I know of one women's rights campaigner who closed down her social media account because of all the really nasty comments she was getting.

普里：不錯。我知道有個女權運動者，由於接到的下流評語太多，索性把她的網上社交帳戶關閉了。

Ethel: There doesn't seem any way of stopping it, does there?

埃塞爾：似乎沒有辦法制止這些漫駡，對嗎？

Prit: No. There have been some attempts, but all unsuccessful. On the other hand there are some people who don't let such comments bother them.

普里：對。有幾次試行制止，卻都不成功。不過，也有些人決意不為漫駡所動。

Ethel: Who do you mean?

埃塞爾：你說的是什麽人？

Prit: Well, my member of parliament is one. She's very outspoken on a lot of issues and gets lots of abuse, some quite disgusting. But she takes it all in her stride.

普里：代表我那一區的國會議員就是例子。她對很多事情都很敢言，也接到不少漫駡，有時還駡得很可惡。她卻從容處之。

Ethel: She doesn't let it bother her?

埃塞爾：她決意不為漫駡所動？

Prit: No. She's a very strong character.

普里：不錯。她個性十分堅强。

Ethel: Yes, she must be a tough cookie if she can cope with that.

埃塞爾：你說得對。能夠抵受這樣的漫駡，一定是個堅强的人。◆

Stride 是指「大步」或「闊步」。馬匹路上遇到障礙，輕易一步（in a stride）躍過，繼續步伐不變，英文叫做 to take something in a stride。引伸其義，to take something in (one's) stride即「遇到困難，從容應付」，例如：(1) Her responsibility was heavy, as she had to look after three infants at the same time, but she took it all in (her) stride（她須同時照顧三名幼童，責任很重，卻仍能從容應付）。(2) They asked him all sorts of difficult questions, but he took them in (his) stride（他們問以各式各樣的難題，但都沒有把他難倒）。

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明