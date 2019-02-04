Editorial﹕May the June Fourth spirit be carried on

On the mainland, the topic of June Fourth is a political taboo that cannot be touched on. The authorities have left no stones unturned to whitewash the related history and erase the memories. As of now, most of the younger generation on the mainland know nothing about the truth of the 1989 Democratic Movement and the June Fourth Incident. Because things are not what they should be on the mainland, people cannot but observe the proprieties on the outside. Since Hong Kong is part of China, the persistence in holding mass vigils to commemorate June Fourth here has not been easy.

June Fourth has been remembered every year in Chinese communities outside mainland China, but no other commemorative activity can compare with the Hong Kong rally in terms of scale and level of participation. Each candle at Victoria Park is a symbol of its holder's wish for the rehabilitation of June Fourth. The sea of candlelight is also a testament to the uniqueness of Hong Kong under the principle of "One country, two systems". Not only has the vigil preserved the flame of the 1989 Democracy Movement, but it has also guarded freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, both of them core values of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said over 180,000 participated in the Victoria Park vigil to mark 30 years since the June Fourth Incident, whereas the police put the turnout at 37,000 at its peak. The two figures are, respectively, the highest in five years and four years, both a proof of the unwavering resolution of the people of Hong Kong.

The younger generation only have a vague impression of the history of June Fourth. It is hard for them to have strong feelings towards the incident, just like it is hard for a Hongkonger to have strong feelings towards the Nanjing Massacre. However, the annual survey on the June Fourth Incident also shows that the younger a citizen, the more likely it is for them to think that the Chinese government handled the June Fourth Incident in a wrong way, support what the Beijing students did and support the vindication of those related to the incident. According to the latest survey, 59% of respondents support a revision to the official stand on the June Fourth Incident. 62% think Hong Kong people have a responsibility to promote the development of democracy in China. The significant rebound in both figures shows that more and more Hong Kong people have come to understand that it is difficult to sever the Hong Kong democratic cause from that of the mainland. The harder the mainland authorities try to evade history, the more Hong Kong people should tell the truth and reiterate "the people will never forget".

The mainland has incessantly attempted to play down the June Fourth Incident as an "insignificant" and "outdated" historical event. Hong Kong people remain steadfast in the determination to do what is right and remind the world never to forget June Fourth. Although the mainland authorities may see this as a thorn in their side, they should understand that the commemoration of June Fourth by Hong Kong people is a manifestation of the spirit of "One country, two systems" as well as the emotional bond between Hong Kong and the mainland. If one day it happens that the Victoria Park vigil can no longer be held, that will mean either "One country, two systems" has come to a dead end or Hong Kong people, out of despair, do not care about the mainland anymore. Either ending will be a tragedy.

明報社評 2019.06.05﹕壯哉維園燭光 大哉六四精神

六四事件30周年，點點燭光再度在維園亮起。回首中國民主運動的歷史，香港從來不是旁觀者，港人悼念六四，既是一場本土政治運動，亦是一條連繫香港與內地的政治紐帶，見證兩地命運緊扣相連的事實。30年來，成千上萬香港市民為了歷史公義，風雨無阻堅持集會，要求平反六四，留住八九民運火苗，令中國南端這小小的一塊土地成為「悼念六四聖地」，提醒世人毋忘六四，這堅毅不拔的精神，值得港人自豪，就算平反之路未知盡頭，仍應努力堅持。

六四在內地是不得觸碰的政治禁忌，當局千方百計淡化歷史，抹去記憶。時至今日，內地年輕一代大多不知道八九民運和六四事件真相。禮失求諸野，香港作為中國一部分，能夠一直堅持舉行大型集會悼念六四，殊不容易。

每年6月4日，中國大陸以外的華人社會都有悼念活動，然而規模和參與程度均無法跟香港比擬。維園點點燭光，象徵着每個集會者平反六四的心願，亦見證了一國兩制之下香港的獨特性，集會不僅守住北京八九民運火苗，也為香港守住言論自由和集會自由的核心價值。今年是六四30周年，支聯會表示有逾18萬人參與維園燭光集會，警方則表示高峰時有3.7萬人，兩個數字分別是近5年和近4年最高，證明人心不死。

六四歷史對新一代印象模糊，正如今日跟港人說南京大屠殺一樣，不易喚起激情，然而一年一度的六四民調亦顯示，市民年紀愈輕，愈傾向認為中國政府處理事件手法不對，愈認同北京學生做法，愈傾向支持平反六四。最新民調結果顯示，59%受訪市民支持平反六四，62%受訪者認為港人有責任推動中國民主發展，兩個數字均出現顯著反彈，突顯大多數港人明白，很難將香港與內地民主割裂看待。內地當局愈要迴避歷史，香港人愈要說出真相，重申「人民不會忘記」。

內地不斷試圖將六四事件淡化成一件「無足輕重」的「過氣」歷史事件，港人擇善固執，提醒世人毋忘六四，對內地也許猶如芒刺在背，然而內地當局必須明白，港人悼念六四體現的是一國兩制精神和維繫香港內地情感紐帶的意義。如果有一天維園燭光集會無法舉行，要麼意味一國兩制窮途末路，要麼意味全港市民心死不再關心內地，這兩個結局，都是悲劇。

