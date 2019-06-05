AV Bi-weekly﹕Beauty is truth

Gerhard Richter, born and raised in Dresden, which was part of East Germany before the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, escaped to West Germany in early 1961 — right before the Wall was erected. The 87‑year‑old artist is best known for his abstracted portraits. In mid 1960s, he created his trademark of blurring his paintings of existing photographs, which is demonstrated by Tom Schilling, playing the mature Kurt in the movie.

The movie begins by situating the little Kurt, accompanied by his aunt at an art exhibition. While featuring masterpieces produced by big names like Picasso, Paul Klee and some Jewish artists, the exhibition serves Hitler's political purpose — condemning contemporary art as it does not support Nazi ideology. There is also a group of tour guides who reinforce the brainwashing, in a bid to shatter some shared values of human.

Little Kurt's aunt — Elisabeth (Saskia Rosendahl), a young lady of beauty and elegance — whispers to him, "Everything that's true is beautiful" — a motto guiding Kurt's tough quest for art. The child very soon witnesses Elisabeth being snatched by the authorities because she is diagnosed with schizophrenia. Assigned to Professor Seeband (Sebastian Koch), an experienced gynaecologist, she is destined to be killed, together with a cohort of female patients who are "incurably sick". Ironically, Seeband, a faithful Nazi, sees to the sterilisation of his own daughter, which torments her later life.

The crime of involuntary euthanasia in Nazi Germany killed around 300,000 people in psychiatric hospitals in Europe from 1939 to 1945. "Racial hygiene" and "prevention of hereditary diseases" were disguised weapons for the authorities' mass murder, besides the Holocaust. Kurt, as well as Gerhard Richter, has lived through two totalitarian regimes — the Nazi occupation and the eastern portion of Germany under communist rule. The movie rings an alarm for the human race to stand against dictatorship.

■Glossary

contender 角逐者

totalitarian 極權主義的

portrait 畫像

blur 使模糊

condemn 譴責

shatter 打碎

schizophrenia 精神分裂症

gynaecologist 婦科醫生

sterilisation 絕育

holocaust 大屠殺

■Quiz

Part I True/False/NG (Not Given)

1. Never Look Away loosely reflects a living artist's path to becoming influential.

2. The Nazis destroyed many famous paintings.

3. Professor Seeband saves Elisabeth's life.

Part 2 Find a word from PARAGRAPH 1 to complete the sentence:

4. Deliberate starvation used by various Communist regimes is a crime against _______________.

Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm

By Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature