Australian in HK﹕June 4 — See you tonight!

But tonight I will attend the 30th anniversary gathering since I want to pay honour to the people who courageously died for democracy in 1989. And I want to support people in Hong Kong who are taking a stand for basic freedoms in these turbulent times.

May June 4 give us energy to take a stand to stop our freedoms from being taken away.

