John Larrysson's Column﹕The spellings of Z

There are some exceptions. The few common English words that end with a single letter Z are usually of German origin, such as Hertz, quartz and waltz; where it makes a /ts/ sound. A final letter Z also appears in foreign place names (Examples include: Portuguese: Cruz, Hebrew: kibbutz, Arabic: Suez). In words of Italian origin ZZ is pronounced /ts/ as in pizza, piazza and mezzo. In more common English words ZZ is pronounced /z/, as in buzz, puzzle and fuzzy.

Some otherwise identical words used /s/ or /z/ pronunciations to show that they were different words. The words use/use as a noun has an /s/ and as a verb has a /z/, the same pattern applies to close/close with /s/ for the adjective and with /z/ for the verb. Similarly the word prize was changed from the original (Old French) pris to avoid confusion with the word price.

Z is the least often used letter in written English. It is a little more commonly used in American English than in British English, but only because of the word endings ‑ize vs ‑ise and ‑ization vs ‑isation, thanks to Webster's spelling reforms. The Z sound in English is spelled many ways, but tends to fit within regular patterns.

