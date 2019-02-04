Monthly Advice﹕It all starts with the basics

Without doubt, many school teachers strive hard to promote an English environment on campus by motivating students to apply their use of English in daily life. Some students may find that learning grammar is boring and of little practical use. The old saying "No pain, no gain" carries much truth indeed. Without a good foundation of basic English grammar, how can one express their ideas clearly? To facilitate better English acquisition, we'd better have a solid grasp of vocabulary. We can pay more attention to our surroundings and actually there are lots of vocabulary items around us. For example, grocery shopping in supermarkets can help us better grasp the daily use of vocabulary items. Taking public transport is no exception to this rule. We open our eyes and ears to see and listen to our surroundings and many new vocabulary items can be learnt.

Listening and speaking skills are also vital to language acquisition. You can make the best of present‑day technology to record the pronunciation of words in your mobile phones and listen repeatedly to the words. This can help you learn how to pronounce them. You can watch the news report on the Cantonese channel and then watch the English channel with English subtitles. You not only know what happened in our city and the world, but also learn useful words and terms for your writing as well. Certainly speaking practice is not only confined to English lessons, but also includes other scenarios. You can make the best use of the chances in school and talk to other people in English. Have you ever tried to speak to other teachers in English outside the classrooms? You can try to do so as teachers are willing to help students in many ways.

Practice makes perfect. If you would like to improve your English, you should step out of your comfort zone. You should be persistent and conscientious in practising your English every day. You should take your first step to learn basic English grammar and pay more attention to your surrounding world. You will then find that there are many ways to learn English. This is just like your exposure to Cantonese. How can your Cantonese/Chinese be spoken and used in a good way? It all starts from your childhood and you learn from your peers, parents and others. Don't wait until it is too late. You better get ready and go now.

作者簡介﹕Principal of Kwai Chung Methodist College 葵涌循道中學校長

By Lam Mei-yee, Maggie 林美儀