【明報專訊】"What would you do if you were to come upon a dragon in the woods (樹林)?" Teddy's teacher asked. "I'd take it home and tie it up," Teddy answered. "You seem very confident about that," the teacher smiled. "That's because I've already got one. It's tied up at home." The teacher laughed. "You know tie up means to fasten, secure, or in some way bind (綑綁) something together, don't you?" "Yes, but there's no need to worry. I tied it up securely (牢固地) with a big rope," Teddy replied.