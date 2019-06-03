A Journey Backwards : Exodus 2.0

The exodus and the trauma it has inflicted became the anchor of Hong Kong's movies and literature throughout the 90s, forming my early understanding of the period. For a very long time, the whole exodus has seemed like a semi‑fictional event to me.

These days, the common topic at any social gathering seems to be "finding an ideal second home." — a clear vote of no confidence against the city we used to love. When the waves of clear objection have no effect on the government's determination to impose an unsolicited extradition bill, many feel the urge to leave. We have been forced into a game with a big bully, recurringly punching us in the face. Sadly, the rules forbid us to request a change of opponent, and the referee rules against us when we punch back occasionally.

Shall we still fight? Sure, for life and for integrity. Are we hopeful? No.

Staring at the world map, I found myself, for the first time, imagining a life elsewhere — anywhere I could faintly call home.

All of a sudden, an exodus is no longer fictional.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards