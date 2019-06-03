名人教英文：Level with you，與你同「呢」？

稍為明白這個片語動詞的意思了吧？以下題目應該能輕鬆答對：

‧You have to tell me the truth. If you ______ with me, I can help you. 你要向我說出真相。若你跟我 ____，我可以幫到你。

A. fair B. level

C. grade D. just

答案自然就是B，level，叫對方「實話實說」。

‧The police encouraged the arrestee to level with them about the crime. 警方鼓勵被捕者就罪行坦白道來。

‧Please level with me — the salary is obviously not particularly good, but is there any good chance of promotion? 請跟我講老實話 —— 薪金顯然並不高，但有沒有好的升職機會？

要留意上述例句均是叫對方坦白， level with me、with us，如果掉過頭來，是自己主動跟對方說 I will level with you，即是文首例句的用法，那就隨時另有乾坤，或隱含「之前確有隱瞞、現在才坦白」的意思。

字典to level with someone的一個解釋是，to be honest with one, especially after having been deceitful or not completely truthful or forthcoming，即「向某人誠實交代，尤其是在欺騙了對方、沒有和盤托出或直言不諱之後」。

‧I'm going to level with you, okay? I'm not who you think I am. 我跟你坦白，好嗎？我不是你想像中的那樣。

也即是說，若你認為對方一直未有如實道來，你可以跟他說：You will level with me。但除非自己承認之前有說謊、隱瞞等行徑，不然不好隨便說：I will level with you。

因為聽者會覺得，if you have NOT been levelling with him up to this point, why should he believe anything else you might say is any more veracious than what you have already said? 如果直至目前你都沒有說真話，那麼他為什麼要相信你接下來要說的話，是比你之前的話可信呢？

當然，若你想表達的訊息，不過是「一直都沒說，想了想還是跟你說了吧」，亦即我們口語的「嗱，老老實實同你講」，在這個語境下說I'll level with you還是可以的。

‧I'll level with you. I never liked your girlfriend. 老實說，我從不喜歡你的女朋友。

另外要緊記，level與水平線有關，所以一定是直的。答了下面這條題目，就不會錯了。

‧Which word is the opposite of SLOPE? Tunnel or level?

答案係 LEVEL。因為 slope 是斜的，tunnel（地道）有上有落、彎彎曲曲，而 level 意謂同一水平。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com