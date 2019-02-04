Editorial : Why amending the ordinance to protect criminals?

Six "extra layers of protection" offered in the new proposal concern three aspects: the punishment threshold for the transfer of fugitives, the procedures, and the human rights of those extradited. The punishment threshold for the handover, for example, is now raised from the previously suggested three years to seven years, meaning that those who have committed a crime punishable by less than seven years in prison will not be transferred. Furthermore, it is stipulated that only a government agency representing the central authorities in a region can request extradition. In mainland China, for example, only the Supreme People's Court or Supreme People's Procuratorate can request the transfer of a fugitive offender or legal assistance in criminal matters. Both suggestions were made by Hong Kong's business sector and the pro‑establishment camp. By fine‑tuning the amendment proposal to accommodate the views of these two sectors, the government can, theoretically, ensure that it can secure enough votes to get the bill adopted. However, as the new proposal further limits the scope of offences whose offenders shall be transferred, it will further depart from the government's stated original intention of the amendment: to close a legal loophole.

When the government proposed the amendment early this year, 46 types of crimes were covered, including murder, bribery, commercial fraud and falsification of documents. Back then government officials declared resolutely that the transfer of people involved in these 46 types of crimes was compliant with the "international standard", and that it was impossible to "make a dent" in the number of crimes covered. But after vigorous lobbying by the business sector, the government removed nine types of mainly white‑collar crimes from the list, at the same time raising the punishment threshold for fugitive transfer from one year to three years. The revised proposal would, in effect, allow business people who had violated the law to claim protection from Hong Kong laws unashamedly. That would amount to turning a blind eye to some people's privileges and unfairness and injustice in society, and would send out a very negative message. Now the government has slanted the amendment further in favour of the business sector, further raising the sentence threshold to seven years. This means that there will be seven more types of crimes whose offenders will not be transferred. This is likely to embolden even more criminals who can escape justice by virtue of Hong Kong laws with a swagger.

Over the past few months, the government has repeatedly stressed that the amendment states clearly that offenders cannot be transferred for political reasons. However, it is not difficult to seek extradition of someone on other pretexts when the real objective is political. After all, similar incidents have happened internationally. The government claims that even if the court orders that someone be extradited, the chief executive can, citing "humanitarian reasons", decide not to turn him or her over. However, if it is the mainland government that requests extradition, there might not be too many people who believe that the chief executive will say "no" to the central government. The new proposal's protection of human rights is inadequate to quell the gravest misgivings of the public. Raising the punishment threshold for fugitive transfer will only set free a lot of offenders, which will be at odds with the original intention of the amendment. It will do Hong Kong all harm but no good if the government tries to force through a bill that falls between two stools.

明報社評2019.05.31：放生更多逃犯 何苦還去修例

政府公布修訂《逃犯條例》新建議，針對罪行刑期提高移交門檻，以及提出引渡方必須是當地中央機構。政府接納建制派和商界意見，作出這次決定，也許有助修例草案在立法會通過，惟未足以回應社會最大關切和疑慮，加強人權保障措施實際效用難言。

新方案因應移交門檻、處理程序以及移交者人權三方面，提出6項「額外保障」，包括根據罪行最高刑期，將移交門檻由早前建議的3年提高至7年，意即最高刑期在7年以下的罪行毋須移交；要求移交的一方，必須是能夠代表當地中央政府的機關，以內地為例，提出移交或刑事協助要求的，必須是最高人民法院或最高人民檢察院。這兩項主張，均是最近本地商界和建制派的建議，政府採納相關意見微調方案，理論上有助確保立法會夠票通過草案，然而進一步縮窄移交罪行範圍，代價卻是愈益背離政府所講的堵塞法律漏洞初衷。

今年初政府提出修例，建議涵蓋的46項罪行，包括謀殺、貪污、商業欺詐、偽造文件等。最初官員信誓旦旦，指出46項移交逃犯罪行是「國際標準」，不能斬一截出來，減少罪行涵蓋種類，未料在商界大力游說下，政府其後剔除了其中9項主要關於商業和經濟的罪行，同時又將移交門檻由最高刑期1年上調至3年，變相讓一些違法商人堂而皇之得到本地法律包庇，縱容特權不公不義，向外界釋出極壞信息。今次政府進一步向商界意見傾斜，將移交門檻進一步提高至7年，意味再有7項罪行不會被移交，勢令更多違法者有恃無恐，得以大模斯樣利用香港逃避法網。

政府多月來一直強調，修例草案明文禁止因政治目的移交犯人，然而為求達到政治目的，假借其他名目尋求引渡並非難事，國際上偶爾也有類似風波。當局表示，即使法庭頒下移交命令，行政長官仍可以「人道理由」，作出不交人的最後決定，可是如果要求交人的是內地當局，恐怕不會有多少市民相信，行政長官會向中央說不。新方案對於人權保障的措施，未足以釋除公眾最大疑慮，針對罪行刑期提高移交門檻的做法，到頭來只是放生了大批違法者，有違修例初衷。如此兩頭不到岸的方案，強行通過對香港有害無益。

■Glossary

make a dent in sth : to reduce the amount of sth

swagger : a way of behaving that seems too confident

fall between two stools : to be neither one type of thing nor another, or be unable to choose between two ways of doing sth