NGO 英語頻道：Inequality leaves poor to bear brunt of disasters

Afonso Joao Felix, 25, who witnessed the forceful winds of Cyclone Idai from Buzi, Mozambique, said: "We were scared. We thought we would die that day. Everything was coming down. We were all calling Jesus' name. I still do not know how all of my family are. I lost everything." Despite having gone to hell and back, Afonso is sadly one of the more fortunate as he and his family were able to hide in his mother's house during the storm, which was one of the few houses in the community that was made of brick.

In every disaster and conflict — be it in a rich or poor country — the poorest are the most vulnerable and hardest hit. In cities like Beira, one of the most badly affected by Cyclone Idai, the poorest live in flimsy (易損毀的) tin shacks (棚屋), while richer people have houses made of concrete walls, stronger roofs and on higher ground. Even climate change, which has led to more frequent and severe disasters, disproportionately affects the poorest as most rely on agriculture and live in areas more susceptible to (易受……影響的) calamities. Although it's too early to make direct correlations between climate change and these cyclones, experts suggest that the impacts of Idai and Kenneth are in line with (與……一致) scientific projections about the increasing destructive power of tropical cyclones due to climate change.

For Mayasa, whose village in northern Mozambique was pummelled (狠狠地擊潰) by Cyclone Kenneth, these changes have been all too real: "Since I was a girl the weather here has changed. It's hotter, and there's more rain. And our farms aren't producing as much as they used to. When it's sunny, it's too sunny and when it's rainy it's too rainy."

In response to the cyclones, we haven't only been reaching vulnerable communities — those who are most affected — with relief (救援物資) like safe drinking water, food, emergency shelter and hygiene items, but will also help recover survivors' livelihoods.

To minimise the impact of disasters on society though, we need long‑term solutions in place even before a disaster strikes. That's why we're lobbying governments for reducing emissions to fight climate change, urging for good public policies like universal social protection, and calling on governments to allocate resources where they're needed to enable everyone — not just the fortunate few — to be more resilient to disasters.

■by Oxfam Hong Kong