Buzzy Buzzwords : Avenge or Revenge?

For students in Hong Kong, when they see the Chinese translation of "avengers" (復仇者), they might easily associate the Chinese characters "復仇" with the English word "revenge". Some of them might have this puzzling question in their mind: Is "revenge" an English synonym for "avenge" when both words seem to have the same Chinese translation?

Although these two words are not exactly homophones, they do sound alike as both have an ending sound "venge" and mean nearly the same in Chinese: 復仇. Just like many other sets of tricky English words that have similar sound and meaning, these two words have subtle meanings that need to be differentiated. Students should learn to use them properly in their writing.

1. Avenge is a verb which means to inflict punishment or penalty for an injury or a wrong as an act of retributive justice or as a vindication of propriety. It connotes the pursuit of justice for someone else other than one's self.

Example A: The lawyer vowed to avenge the victim's death in a murder case.

Example B: The lawyer swore to avenge the man who killed the victim in a murder case.

2. Revenge is actually both a noun and a verb (although it is much more common for it to be seen as a noun), generally referring to an act of harming someone as a punishment for harm that has been done to oneself or simply an act of personal retaliation.

Example C: He sought revenge on those who bullied him in school. (Revenge is used as a noun)

Example D: Since he was bullied by his classmates, his desire to revenge has driven him to resort to violence. (Revenge is used as a verb)

To a great extent, "avenge" is more exalted in tone than "revenge" as the former implies righteous retribution whereas the latter has more to do with reprisal for personal satisfaction, which is usually associated with the feeling of fury and resentment. Unlike "revenge", however, "avenge" is not used in noun form — meaning vengeance. On top of this, one who "avenges" is an "avenger" but there are no parallel forms based on "revenge" (so there is no such word called "revenger").

When it comes to the movie series of Avengers, we can say that the Chinese translation "復仇者" is accurate, as "復仇" has a broad meaning while people may "復仇" because of personal or institutional reasons. However, "avenge" is a better word choice in English than "revenge" since the act of taking vengeance has to do with a nobler reason for upholding justice.

In this grand finale of Marvel Studios' "Infinity Saga", it is really exhilarating and touching to see how our beloved superheroes, being avengers, fighting evil foes as a team to save the human race with a beautiful endgame.

■By Jacob Hui 許承恩 & Watchman Tang 鄧sir

Experienced Liberal Studies teacher & Experienced English teacher at an education centre.

Email:

jacobhsy@gmail.com & watchman@sfechk.com