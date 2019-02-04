Editorial : Postpone the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance

The proposed amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance has engulfed Hong Kong in a vortex of disagreement. The matter is similar in nature to what happened more than three decades ago when people worried and panicked after Beijing said it would resume its sovereignty over Hong Kong. The crux of the matter is confidence and trust. The system of Hong Kong and that of the mainland are very different. The Hong Kong people do not have confidence in the rule of law on the mainland and have always worried that the mainland's judicial tentacles may spread to Hong Kong. The controversy over the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance touches on this very issue. By trying to deal with the problem as a political public relations issue or one of legal technicalities, the government has missed the mark and failed to tackle the crux of the problem.

Talk and explanations cannot solve the problem of confidence and trust. The central government promulgated the Basic Law under the policy of "One country, two systems" to implement "Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong" and "a high degree of autonomy". Judicial independence in Hong Kong was also guaranteed. In other words, the central government gained Hong Kong people's confidence and trust by establishing mechanisms. This time the Hong Kong government thinks that as a response to public concern and a way to build confidence and trust, it is sufficient to guarantee that the chief executive will be the one to authorise the extradition procedure and Hong Kong courts will be the gatekeeper. The reality, however, is quite the opposite.

Compared with the past, the judicial system of the mainland has improved after efforts were made to introduce reforms. However, the rule of law is far from well‑established and it is not uncommon to hear of unjust and wrongful rulings. Although mainland China and western democracies have reciprocal judicial assistance arrangements, the relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland is not on a par with the one between two sovereign states. No matter how hard the government tries to explain and emphasises that the chief executive will not be influenced by the central government when dealing with the extradition of fugitive offenders or that suspects will be given a fair trial and just treatment on the mainland, it is hard to put the public's mind at ease because these are mere words. Should any political dispute arise from the transfer of a criminal to the mainland in the future, there will be no way for the chief executive to prove that he or she is innocent or that he or she has not been influenced by the central government. The central government may even be subjected to wrongful accusations.

Amending the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance will do more harm than good. The government should first negotiate a one‑off agreement to transfer Chan Tong‑kai and consider afterwards whether there is any need to amend the law. The government must think twice whether it is worth the risk of causing political instability by amending the law and ruining all the efforts in recent years to heal the social divide.

明報社評2019.05.30：擺脫政治乖張危言牽引 認清逃犯例實質並趨避

修訂《逃犯條例》爭議白熱化，政府強調會致力向各界解說，能否釋除疑慮卻叫人懷疑。修訂《逃犯條例》觸及最核心的港人信心信任問題，本質跟1980年代初港人憂慮香港前途如出一轍，並非官員「靠把口」就能解決，政府若以為對草案小修小補便能確立信心，是一廂情願。目前社會氛圍與民氣躁動，強行修例有可能引發震盪，政府應該分兩步走，先處理台灣殺人案，修例事宜容後再談。當局有必要三思是否繼續硬推修例。

修訂《逃犯條例》鬧得滿城風雨，問題本質跟30多年前北京提出收回香港、市民人心惶惶並無二致，一句到尾就是信心信任問題。香港與內地制度差異巨大，港人對內地法治缺乏信心，多年來一直擔心內地司法長臂伸延到香港，刻下有關修訂《逃犯條例》的爭議，正正回到這個原點，港府試圖將之化為政治公關和法律技術問題處理，不僅失焦，亦迴避了問題癥結。

信心信任問題，一味靠講「得把口」是沒用的，當年中央根據一國兩制方針，制定《基本法》落實港人治港高度自治，保障香港司法獨立，正是透過機制確立港人信心信任。今次修例風波，港府認為由行政長官負責啟動移交程序，由本港法院負責把關，已足以回應外界關切，確立市民信心信任，然而現實卻是另一回事。

內地改革司法制度，比昔日有所進步，然而法治建設遠未成熟，冤假錯案時有所聞。雖然內地與西方民主國家一樣有司法互助協議，可是香港與內地的關係，並不能跟主權國之間的關係相提並論，不管當局如何費盡唇舌，強調行政長官處理內地逃犯移交不受中央影響、當事人在內地會得到公平審訊合理對待，單憑口講實在很難令公眾安心。日後倘若因為移交內地逃犯個案引發政治紛爭，行政長官永遠無法證明自己清白、沒受內地當局影響，中央也可能要蒙受不白之冤。

修訂《逃犯條例》弊大於利，政府應該先尋求與台灣達成單次移交協議，處理陳同佳案，之後再考慮是否修例。當局需要三思是否值得為修例冒上政治動盪風險，令近年修補社會撕裂的努力前功盡廢。

■Glossary

vortex : a very powerful feeling or situation that you cannot avoid or escape from

tentacles : the influence that a large place, organisation or system has and that is hard to avoid

technicalities : the small details of how to do sth or how sth works