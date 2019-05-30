Word Puzzle

3 A really serious promise; one that should never be broken.

5 To avoid making an important decision: "to kick the _____ down the road".

6 Ships moving in low visibility make a warning sound with this: a _____ horn.

8 To put something aside that might be dealt with later, or forgotten about: to _____ it.

Clues Down

1 To spend a lot of money just for fun: to _____ out.

2 An animal that produces the essential ingredient of an omelette.

4 The shopkeeper who sells canned food, biscuits, preserved meats etc.

7 An old woman swallowed this, and then something else to catch it.

- by David Foulds