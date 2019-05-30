Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
3 A really serious promise; one that should never be broken.
5 To avoid making an important decision: "to kick the _____ down the road".
6 Ships moving in low visibility make a warning sound with this: a _____ horn.
8 To put something aside that might be dealt with later, or forgotten about: to _____ it.
Clues Down
1 To spend a lot of money just for fun: to _____ out.
2 An animal that produces the essential ingredient of an omelette.
4 The shopkeeper who sells canned food, biscuits, preserved meats etc.
7 An old woman swallowed this, and then something else to catch it.