名人教英文﹕Bucket list 晚年心願清單

傑貝兹：昨天是家父生日，真難相信他已經七十五歲。

Deirdre: Oh, that's no age these days. And he seems very sprightly to me.

迪爾德麗：七十五歲，今天絕對不算老。你父親看來還精力充沛。

Jabez: He certainly is. And there are still a lot of things he wants to do.

傑貝兹：他的確筋力甚健，還有很多事情想做。

Deirdre: My parents are like that. They're talking about all the things they want to do before they're not able to any more. So they've started making their bucket list.

迪爾德麗：我父母也是如此。他們最近談到趁還有精力要實現的心願，所以開始表列去世前要做的事。

Jabez: Interesting. What's on it?

傑貝兹：真有意思，表上有什麽？

Deirdre: Well, I would say top of the list is the Grand Canyon in the US. They've always wanted to see that but have never had the opportunity until now. What about your dad?

迪爾德麗：表上首列的，是美國大峽谷。他們一直想去參觀，但到現在才有機會。你父親的心願是什麽？

Jabez: Top of his bucket list is to make a parachute jump. He used to be a paratrooper in the army when he was young and it would bring back so many great memories.

傑貝兹：他在表上首列的，是跳降傘。他年輕時從軍，擔任傘兵。跳傘會喚起很多美好的回憶。

Deirdre: Isn't he a bit old for that?

迪爾德麗：他年紀不是大了一點嗎？

Jabez: No, not at all. As long as you can show that you're fit and healthy, they'll take you. He's already signed up to go next month.

傑貝兹：不妨事，絕對不妨事。你只要能證明身體好，很健康，他們就不會拒絕。家父已經報了名，下個月去跳傘。◆

英文俚語有kick the bucket（踢水桶）一詞：自縊者立於水桶之上，引繩繞頸，然後踢倒水桶，一命嗚呼，所以，kick the bucket 即 「死亡」。Bucket list 就是晚年心願的清單，例如：(1) She wanted to help her father fulfil his bucket list（她要幫助父親完成其去世前想做的事）。(2) His bucket list included a cycle trip from New York to Seattle（他想去世前實現的心願，包括騎腳踏車由紐約去西雅圖）。

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明