Editorial﹕''Walkable city'' plans have to be well thought-out

The concept of a "walkable city" has become increasingly popular across the world, with more and more people having concerns about the disadvantages of "car‑oriented" road planning. In order to "give the roads back to the pedestrians", the government of Barcelona has "recovered" some streets used by traffic and turned them into pedestrian‑friendly public spaces. In the United States, there are even studies that rank different cities according to walkability and advocate "human‑oriented" rather than "car‑oriented" urban planning. Looking back at Hong Kong, the concept of a "walkable city" was first mentioned in the 2015 policy address of the Chief Executive. The incumbent government, hoping to formulate a general strategy to construct Hong Kong into a "world class walkable city", also came up with the slogan of "Walk in HK" after taking office. Last year, the Transport Department launched the first stage of public consultation. The latest pilot schemes mentioned above are the focus of the second stage of the public engagement exercise with the aim of formulating a concrete implementation plan. It is expected that the details will be released by mid‑2020.

The number of private cars has increased rapidly by nearly 50% over the past decade to more than 500,000 in total. The sum of all types of vehicles in the city now is nearly 800,000. Because of the emphasis on freedom in Hong Kong society, it is hard for the government to follow in the footsteps of Singapore in curbing the increase of private cars with the administrative measure of restricting car purchase. Instead by way of constructing a "walkable city", the government can encourage people to walk more rather than ride cars. Not only will that help reduce the short‑distance use of motor vehicles and carbon emissions, but it will also encourage people to develop the healthy lifestyle of frequent walking.

Four years ago, the government proposed the full implementation of the idea of walkability in the business quarters of Kowloon Bay and Kwun Tong. The ideas include studying the feasibility of facilitating landowners' construction of pedestrian links, improving back alleys as well as introducing pedestrian networks. However, people now walking through the Kwun Tong industrial area still have to vie with cars for the use of roads. The scorching summer heat coupled with vehicular emissions is simply suffocating. It is something that everyone wishes to avoid. Similarly, the idea of "Walking in HK, from Sheung Wan to Wan Chai North" proposed by the incumbent government two years ago was also too ambitious and overly idealistic. The authorities failed to consider the problems of exposure to the sun and rain but merely installed misting systems and drinking fountains along the route. Whether that is enough to improve the walking experience of the pedestrians is really doubtful. By comparison, the government has become more pragmatic this time in the selection of Central and Sham Shui Po as the pilot areas. But one has to look at the concrete planning design to say whether it can facilitate and benefit the people, and achieve the expected outcome.

明報社評2019.05.29﹕易行城市大膽推動 行人專區小心設計

政府推動「易行城市」建設，以中環及深水埗作為試點，提出多項改善行人網絡措施，包括在中上環開闢更多行人專用區。放眼世界，不少先進都市都倡導「易行城市」概念，視之為可持續發展一環，香港道路車多擠塞，良好的「易行城市」規劃，可以鼓勵公眾多步行、少坐車，為減排出一分力。旺角西洋菜街行人專區因為街頭表演噪音問題，招來「殺街」之禍，亦令行人專用區蒙上污名，讓人談虎色變，然而只要規劃得宜完善規管，問題並非無法解決。政府推動「易行城市」，需有周全配套，讓地方居民安心。

「易行城市」概念在世界各地大行其道，愈來愈多人關注馬路規劃「以車為本」的弊端。巴塞羅那政府就大力推動「還路於行人」，「奪回」車輛佔用的部分街道，將之變成易行的公共空間；在美國，有研究更根據不同城市的易行度評分，城市規劃主張「以人為本」而非「以車為本」。回看香港，2015年《施政報告》首度提倡「易行城市」概念，現屆政府上台後，亦提出「香港好．易行」的口號，希望制訂整體策略，將香港構建成為「世界級易行城市」。去年運輸署展開首階段諮詢，今次提出的試點計劃，是第二輪公眾諮詢焦點，旨在制訂具體實施方案，預料明年中公布細節。

過去10年，本港私家車激增近五成，總數超過50萬輛，全港各類汽車數目直逼80萬架。香港社會崇尚自由，政府很難效法新加坡政府限制市民買車，以行政手段遏阻私家車增長。推動「易行城市」建設，鼓勵市民「以步當車」，有助減少短途汽車使用和碳排放，市民更可培養多步行的健康生活習慣。

4年前，政府提出在九龍灣及觀塘商貿區全面推動易行概念，包括研究便利私人業主興建行人天橋設施的安排，以及優化後巷、引入行人網絡的可行性，然而現今市民走在觀塘工廠區，依舊要面對人車爭路之苦，炎夏酷熱加上車輛廢氣，叫人唞不過氣避之則吉。兩年前，現屆政府拋出的「上環至灣仔北香港好易行」構思，同樣野心太大和過度理想化，未有好好考慮日曬雨淋等問題，徒靠安裝噴霧降溫系統和飲水機，是否足以改善步行體驗，令人甚為懷疑。相比之下，今次政府提出以中環及深水埗作為試點，算是較為務實，然而能否做到便民利民、達到預期後果，仍要看具體規劃設計。

■Glossary

wince (at sth)﹕to suddenly make an expression with your face that shows that you are feeling pain or embarrassment

vie (with sb) (for sth)﹕to compete strongly with sb in order to obtain or achieve sth

scorching﹕very hot