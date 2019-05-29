周街學英文﹕Sleep、Asleep、Sleeping

(1) Jenny is asleep — don't wake her!

珍妮睡着了，不要吵醒她！

(2) By the time I got home, Peter was already fast asleep.

當我回到家的時候，彼得已經熟睡了。

作為動詞，sleep可以以不同的時態形式出現，如例(3)過去式或例(4)現在進行式。

(3) Mary slept early yesterday night.

瑪莉昨天晚上很早便睡覺了。

(4) The children are still sleeping in their room now.

孩子們還在各自的房間睡着覺。

Sleeping除了可以解作sleep這個動作現正進行外，還可以用作形容詞修飾之後出現的名詞。語言學家稱之為derived adjective（衍生/派生形容詞），說明該形容詞是由動詞衍生出來的。一般形容詞大多可同時在系詞後或名詞前出現，如The apple is red 和 This is a red apple。可是，衍生/派生形容詞卻只限於名詞前出現。

(5) She is a sleeping beauty.

她是一個睡美人。

(6) Come! Look at the dancing children!

來！看看那一群在跳舞的孩子！

(7) That jumping frog looks funny!

那隻正在跳躍的青蛙看來很有趣！

上述例句顯示asleep和sleeping剛好可以互補：asleep只能在系詞後出現（(╳)the asleep children；(ˇ)The children are asleep）；而sleeping作形容詞用只可以在名詞前出現。除了asleep，還有其他形容詞是被限制於某些句法位置的。如main只能出現在名詞前（(╳)The problem is main；(ˇ)This is the main problem），而awake則只能在系詞後出現（(╳)the awake babies；(ˇ)The babies are awake）。讀者要多加注意了。

作者簡介﹕香港浸會大學英文系助理教授，主要從事應用語言學、語篇分析和英粵普語法對比的教學與研究。

文︰左靄雲博士