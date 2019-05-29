Study Abroad﹕How many A-levels?

At my school, most people start with four A‑levels, or five if they do Further Maths as a short course on top of their four A‑levels. At the end of year 12, however, most drop a subject and continue with three. The logic behind this is that rather than having too much on your plate and struggling to get Bs in four A‑levels, you would fare far better focusing on three subjects and using that spare time to read around them. But three A‑levels aren't for everyone. I have a friend who is incredibly intelligent and hardworking, who is carrying on with five A‑levels. They are not easy subjects, either: Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Chinese. Nonetheless, he enjoys his subjects and excels at them, so five A‑levels are probably the best fit for him. And although many students only end up taking exams for three A‑levels, the truth is that 4 A*s are more impressive than 3 A*s, and will help you stand out in your university application, especially if you are applying to Oxbridge. But at the end of the day, your A‑levels should be tailored to your own interests and ability.

If you are not sure what to study and want to keep your options open, it is recommended that you choose "facilitating subjects": Maths, sciences, English, languages, history and geography. They are the most commonly required subjects and top universities tend to prefer them.

◆Writer's Profile

Alice Sze is 17 and has been boarding in the UK for four years. She loves languages. Apart from Chinese and English, she studies Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Latin and Ancient Greek.

