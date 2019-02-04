Pop around Town﹕Growing old with media technologies

Elderly people often suffer from isolation since family and relatives do not have enough time to take care of them or the number of close friends decreases. Many of them have to live alone because they are widowed and/or their children are dispersed. Health factors also play a part. As people become older, the demise of trustworthy relationships they had with people in the past makes them feel even lonelier.

Of course there is variation among older people in terms of their degree of loneliness. A study in 2016 shows that "severe loneliness" affected about 7% of the older population and that this rate had shown little change over the past five decades. But the extent of severe loneliness among older people may have been underestimated, as stigma is often attached to admitting loneliness as a continuous experience. Nevertheless, there is widespread recognition that social isolation and the feeling of loneliness can adversely affect older people's long‑term mental and physical health.

Technology can certainly help to prevent older people from becoming socially isolated and lonely. Social media, for example, may overcome the barriers created by geographical distance or impaired mobility, as online social networks and online discussion forums can be used to engage in social contact regardless of geographical location or time difference.

However, for older adults, the use of the internet is still not so common. Information and communication technologies (ICTs) are still known to be the domain of the younger generations. But the internet represents a great opportunity for the elderly to remain an active part of society. Not long ago, cell phones extended their communication capabilities and enriched their daily lives. They could easily communicate with friends and relatives, and in doing so, overcome the "risk of loneliness". The internet could contribute to the quality of older adults' lives more than cell phones do. Media companies, schools, and the government can do more to encourage them to overcome their fear of technology.

◆Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.