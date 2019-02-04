Editorial﹕Violence in Legco is the worst strategy

When the Legislative Council was scrutinising the co‑location arrangements for the high‑speed railway project in April last year, Hui grabbed a mobile phone belonging to Christina Leung Ngok‑sze, a Senior Executive Officer working in the Security Bureau, outside the legislative chamber. He went on to read and upload information contained therein. The magistrate found Hui guilty of common assault, obstructing a public officer and obtaining access to a computer with a criminal or dishonest intent. In 2016, Leung Kwok‑hung, then a lawmaker, took away documents from government officials and was charged with contempt in accordance with the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. The court, however, opined that what a lawmaker said and did during a meeting should be protected, as he was accorded parliamentary privilege by the Basic Law. Leung was found not guilty. The phone‑snatching incident involving Hui, however, happened outside the legislative chamber, so Hui could not claim parliamentary privilege. Though Hui admits that what he did was wrong, the magistrate said that he did not see that the defendant showed true remorse. He would not rule out the possibility of a custodial sentence.

In the eyes of Hui, the government employee involved in the incident was part of the government's "paparazzi team". Hui's long‑standing distrust of the "paparazzi team" was mentioned as the facts of the case were laid out in court. According to the government, employees of the Security Bureau only reported on the attendance and location of lawmakers in Legco. As all that was public information, it had nothing to do with privacy. But Hui stressed that he did not believe in the non‑democratic HKSAR government, arguing that the government's deployment of such a large number of personnel was not solely aimed at logging lawmakers' entries and exits and ensuring a quorum. He suspected that these government employees might be secretly amassing information or even transferring it to Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong. In mitigation, Hui called on the court to view the matter "from the perspective of a lawmaker", arguing that the government was "openly violating the law" and "interfering inappropriately in" the legislature. He said that he only wanted to change the unfair system.

The court's role is to look at a matter from a perspective based on the law and facts. It is impossible for the court to accept political conspiracy theories that have no factual basis. The magistrate repeatedly stressed that he did not see how Hui's case had to do with political prosecution, and that his conviction was solely based on the fact that he forcefully snatched a phone from others. Even if Hui had been sceptical of the government employee, he could have handled it in other ways and did not have to resort to violence.

Earlier in the Legco Bills committee lawmakers came to blows, causing a sensation in the public. After that incident, pan‑democrats and pro‑establishment lawmakers apparently exercise more restraint. This shows that all sides recognise that the public does not approve of physical altercations on top of verbal disagreements. Those who attempt to transplant the street protest strategies employed by Taiwan's and South Korea's opposition in the past into Hong Kong forcefully will only incur the displeasure of the majority. The Legislative Council should reaffirm a healthy parliamentary culture. When confronting the government, one can draw on one's brains but not brawn. Violence will always be the worst strategy.

明報社評2019.05.28﹕抗爭出位須有度 市民心中有把秤

立法會議員許智峯搶走政府女職員手機案，普通襲擊等3項控罪全部成立。許智峯會否提出上訴，仍是未知之數，惟如果他真的因為一時鹵莽衝動被判監失去議席，無疑是有負當日選民所託，實在太不值得。

去年4月立法會審議高鐵「一地兩檢」期間，許智峯在會議室外搶走保安局高級行政主任梁諾施手機，閱讀及上載當中資料。裁判官裁定，許智峯普通襲擊、妨礙公職人員執行職務，以及不誠實取用電腦3項罪名成立。2016年，立法會時任議員梁國雄搶走官員文件，被控違反《立法會權力及特權條例》的藐視罪，法庭認為，議員在會議期間的言行，受《基本法》賦予的特權保護，判梁國雄無罪，然而今次許智峯搶手機發生在會議廳外，不享任何特權保護。雖然許智峯承認當日做錯，惟裁判官表示看不到被告真誠有悔意，不排除判處監禁。

在許智峯口中，涉事職員是政府的「狗仔隊」。案情顯示，許不信任「狗仔隊」由來已久。根據政府說法，保安局職員只會報告議員出席情况，以及在立法會的位置等，這些都是公開資料，不涉個人私隱，然而許智峯強調不信任並非民選的特區政府，認為政府動員這麼多人「監察」，並非單純為了記錄議員出入、確保足夠人數開會，懷疑職員可能秘密蒐集資料，甚至送交中聯辦。許智峯求情時，亦呼籲法庭用「議員角度」看待事件，認為問題在於政府「公然違法」，「不當干預」立法機關，他只是希望改變制度不公，云云。

法庭的角色，是本着客觀事實從法律角度看待事情，缺乏憑據的政治陰謀論，法庭不可能採納。裁判官一再強調看不到許案涉及政治檢控，定罪源於強搶手機這一具體事實，即使許對涉事職員有懷疑，亦可有其他方法處理，毋須動粗。

早前立法會法案委員會發生肢體衝突，輿論譁然，之後泛民建制兩派議員都明顯有所收斂，反映各方均明白普羅大眾並不認同「動口又動手」，試圖將當年台灣和韓國反對派把街頭抗爭策略帶入議會的一套，強行移植到香港，只會惹來多數市民反感。立法會應重樹健康議會文化，抗爭手法可以智取，毋須力敵，動粗暴力只是下乘之策。

■Glossary

accord﹕to give sb/sth authority, status or a particular type of treatment

log﹕to put information in an official record or write a record of events

brawn﹕physical strength, especially when compared with intelligence