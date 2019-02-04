Culture Express﹕WHO DESERVES GOD's MERCY?

It is not a simple challenge to the Catholic Church. It makes us ponder this question: How shall we make of (看待) the moral teaching about forgiveness? Does forgiving someone contradict imposing punishment on them? Who decides what's right and wrong? What does it mean if we forgive somebody who shows no remorse?

The film is not about unfolding mysteries. As the story progresses, the unresolved tension among characters mounts and explodes. But how they finally come to terms with their faith and struggle with the family does intrigue us. It is quite an interesting question to think about even if you are not a Catholic.

By The Grace of God

Release Date: 6 June 2019

Director: François Ozon

Language: French (with Chinese subtitles)

Genre: Drama

Duration: 137 min

Distributor: Golden Scene Co. Ltd.

Text: Staff Reporter